Editor:

When Mayor Stimpson filed a lawsuit against the Mobile City Council last week, I knew the mayor had to try to reign in the out-of-control City Council (aka the Seven Little People). Mayor Stimpson realized the City Council wants to run the city of Mobile without any checks or balances. (Reminds a person how Congress endeavors to achieve control of President Trump.)

Both the City Council and the U.S. Congress fall short. However, Mayor Stimpson will continue to try to succeed without faulty input from the Seven Little People.

After all, the City Council appears to be the driving force behind reducing RV parking during Mardi Gras and raising “fees” the Mardi Gras Krewes must pay to use the badly needed, seriously deteriorated city of Mobile facilities.

But surely, in Mobile County there must be some people that could offer advice or help with this situation. How about the Mobile County Commission (aka the Three Stooges)?

Nah! They are too busy helping Mobile businessmen sell swampland to the county for an unnecessary soccer field. After the soccer field is built and the taxpayers have paid for needed infrastructure, the (donor) businessmen could sell the remaining real estate, complete with required infrastructure, at a tidy profit. Does McGowin Park ring a bell?

I urge Mayor Stimpson to continue fighting the battle against the ignorance of the Mobile City Council.

Bob Walsh,

Mobile