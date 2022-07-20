Photo | Provided

He grew up in Council Bluff, Iowa, and attended Abraham Lincoln High School, a typical Midwest guy who loved baseball. But home for Jon Lieber these days — and the past 24 years — is Mobile, where the former Major League pitcher settled shortly after his two seasons of college ball at South Alabama.

He landed here after five seasons in professional baseball, choosing the area to make his home for a simple reason.

“It all boils down to, it’s about the people,” Lieber said recently. “That’s what I fell in love with was my teammates — some of the guys I played with [at South Alabama] were from this area — and my girlfriend at the time who I eventually married [Jessica née Conway] was from Springville, Alabama. I just fell in love with the people the same way my parents fell in love with the people in this area. The weather is a different story; I miss my four seasons, but I just loved the area and I loved the people, and that’s the bottom line. There’s just great, great people down here.”

There are also baseball people here, which didn’t hurt. Lieber spent his first two seasons of college baseball at Iowa Western Community College, then transferred to South Alabama where he helped the Jaguars win the 1992 Sun Belt Conference championship. He was named the league’s Player of the Year that season and would be selected in the second round of the Major League Draft by the Kansas City Royals later that year.

That made Lieber part of South Alabama’s long history of players who have gone on to play in the Big Leagues, as well as making him a part of Mobile’s long baseball history. And while he said he appreciates being included in discussions concerning Mobile’s baseball traditions and the many players from the area who have enjoyed success in the game, he isn’t ready to consider himself truly among that number.

“I’d really like to say yes, but I really don’t,” he said when asked if he feels he’s a part of Mobile’s baseball tradition. “That’s a fine line. There’s so much history here with a lot of the names and I’m glad to be part of the baseball tradition that’s down here, but the guys like Turner Ward, Jake Peavy, Terry Adams, Hank Aaron, Billy Williams — I think that’s for those guys in terms of the history down here. I don’t think the two years that I played here [qualify me]. I’m proud to be associated with that, but I think it should be left up to the guys who grew up here.”

Having made his home here, Lieber said he does feel a part of the community in general and he enjoys living here. He’s made many friends here over the years and has come to enjoy the lifestyle since retiring from baseball after the 2008 season.

Lieber played 14 seasons in the Majors, making his debut in 1994 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a solid addition to the Pirates for five seasons before joining the Chicago Cubs, where he enjoyed some of his best years, including 2001 when he won 20 games. In 2002 he had Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2003 season, later signing with the New York Yankees where he won 14 games in 2004 and 17 games in 2005. He would go on to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired from baseball following the 2008 season. In his career, Lieber posted a 131-124 record, appearing in 401 games, 327 starts. He threw 25 complete games and five shutouts and collected two saves. He struck out 1,553 batters in 2,198 innings of work. Lieber twice led the league in fewest walks per nine innings and games started. In 2000, he led the league in innings pitched and batters faced.

Lately, a lot has been taking place in Lieber’s life. He recently underwent a heart procedure and got remarried in May. He also made a trip to the College World Series this season to watch some college baseball.

Lieber admits he made some mistakes in his first marriage — “It’s one area that I failed at,” he said. But he is quick to point out the happiness he feels in his new relationship with Kimberly née Herring.

“I started dating someone last year that I’d known for two years and I just found that spark again, if that makes sense,” Lieber said. “I just fell in love all over again, and it’s true love. Kimberly has just been a big blessing in my life. I’ve found some happiness and I’m not saying I didn’t have happiness with Jessica. It’s just a different part of my life and it feels good. I’ve had a lot of people tell me that it’s good to see me happy and they can see it on my face and see it on her face. It’s wonderful.”

His new bride may have saved his life — literally.

“Kim noticed while I was sitting on the couch one night that I was wheezing,” Lieber recalled. “I felt fine and everything. I just thought I was a typical 52-year-old who was wearing down. I took naps and I was tired occasionally. She wanted me to see [a doctor]. I went in and had a heart cath done and it was much worse than what they thought. The scan came up as one main artery blocked, between 85 and 95 percent. When they got in there all the main arteries were blocked from 85 to 90 percent.

“They said I have a very strong heart, which is probably why I haven’t had an issue or some sort of heart attack, but they were shocked that I hadn’t had any problems. But they did say within a year or so it could have been fatal, that I was that close [to dying]. I was basically a candidate for quadruple [bypass heart surgery] is what they were telling me, so we had to think about it for a couple of days as to what path I wanted to go. We decided to go with the stints, and so far so good.

“I do feel better. Kim has noticed differences in the way I breathe. Everything is good, I’m just trying to take care of myself and I’ve got to lose a little bit more weight. Unfortunately, I’ve torn my rotator [cuff] in two places in my right shoulder, so I’ve got to get that fixed as well.”

Lieber received five stints in the procedure.

“Five long stints,” he emphasized.

He admits he doesn’t watch a lot of Major League Baseball games these days as he is disappointed in many of the ways the game has changed.

“The game is so different now to when I got out [after the 2008 season],” he said. “It was starting to make that change back then. But it has really changed. I’m not a big analytical guy. I’m not all about the home runs with the power. I do see there are less hit-and-runs, less steals, less bunting, the little things that impact the games at times. It seems like now it’s all about me, if that makes sense. I hate it. It’s hard to watch.”

But he didn’t have any issues with attending the College World Series this past June with Kimberly.

“It was the first one for me in 40 years,” he said of the experience. “It was awesome. Kim and I started dating last year and we started talking about goals in our lives and things on our bucket lists and that happened to be one of them and she knew I was from the area. So she said, ‘We’ve got to go do that.’ The last time I went to a [College World Series] game was as an 11-year-old and it was, I mean, it was absolutely awesome. It was really cool. It was a packed house every game and obviously, we were there pulling for Auburn. It was really cool.”