Mobile and Baldwin high school football is gearing up in South Alabama. Lagniappe sportswriter Tommy Hicks guides us through the highlights and key details of the launch of the season. Check out Hicks’ special section this week, the Gridiron Guide 2022.

Reporter Scott Johnson discusses the latest developments regarding SOS Towing and their civil asset forfeiture case with Mobile law enforcement. Dale Liesch brings us up to speed on the Mobile Civic Center renovation plans.

Lagniappe welcomes its newest reporter, Kyle Hamrick who hails from Corner, Alabama. Hamrick is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he earned his master’s degree. He came ready to hit the ground running and gives us details on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. New reporter Brady Petree gives us more information on his background in Russellville, Alabama. He briefs us on a recent visit by Congressman Jerry Carl to Mobile.

All this and more by smashing that play button…