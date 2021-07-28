The city’s homicide rate is up to 32, just about halfway through the year, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste confirmed this week, and there have been 11 more killings at this point in 2021 than in 2020 — a 52 percent increase.

July has been especially deadly, with six murders reported so far.

“I wish I knew the answer to that,” Battiste responded to a question about why the rate is where it is. “A lot of it is about the inability of young people to deal with conflict. It’s about senseless and uncaring people.”

The age range of those committing the majority of the homicides this year is 17 to 30, Battiste said.

“That seems to be the age range we’re working on right now,” he said.

An issue for the youth involved in these crimes, Battiste said, is “many” want to do “nothing” with their lives.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson has promoted the idea of using better technology to cut down on crime and lower the murder rate. Specifically, he has asked the Mobile City Council to consider allocating $5 million of the city’s allotment of coronavirus relief funds through the American Rescue Plan and put it toward technology, such as ShotSpotter, which can help police better detect where gunshots are coming from.

While ShotSpotter would be a good resource for the city, Battiste said he doesn’t believe it alone will solve the problem.

“I don’t think ShotSpotter, or any other technology, on its own can help,” he said. “We need to use technology to assist. We need to hold individuals accountable.”

While the city could implement more programs to help with crime, the Mobile Police Department has already implemented a victim advocates program to help victims of crimes deal with the aftermath, he said.

“The role victims take following a crime usually takes two forms,” he said. “They either go into a shell and don’t do anything or they can become perpetrators themselves. We want to help keep them from becoming perpetrators.”

From 2016 to 2020, the city had seen a double-digit decline in part 1 crimes, when compared to prior years. That streak appears to be ending in 2021, Battiste said, as crimes, including homicide, rape, robberies, assaults, burlaries and thefts only decreased by 8 or 9 percent to this point.