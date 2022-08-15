The Mobile Housing Authority will be terminating Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) for more than 300 families on September 1.

Tenants impacted by the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15, have yet to fill out recertification information MHA has tried to contact them about for months. Despite this, those affected will have 10 business days to request an informal hearing if they believe assistance should not be terminated.

“For several months, MHA notified these families that their housing assistance would terminate if their annual recertification, which confirms eligibility for continued assistance, was not completed,” according to a press release from the MHA. “Recertification is necessary to keep Mobile Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program in compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).”

Mobile Housing Authority CEO Michael Pierce says that the MHA has to go through this process in order to prevent a multitude of issues that could potentially be handed down from HUD if not followed correctly.

“We are required by HUD to check and see if participants actually qualify for the program. If they don’t qualify for the program, the agency could be forced to repay and that could be extremely punitive,” Pierce said. “It could also result in loss of funding as well as investigations so it is very important that we make sure that participants qualify.”

Participants in the program with questions regarding the notices are encouraged to visit the MHA office or email them at [email protected]