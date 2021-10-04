Following a dispute over Monopoly dice, a Mobile Metro Jail inmate was allegedly killed by another individual in custody in August.

According to a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Aug. 30, at about 6:15 p.m., Joaquin Jones, 29, was discovered by jailers in his cell bed, not breathing and unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene. Another inmate, Brian Pierson, 23, was identified as a suspect in Jones’ death and is now facing manslaughter charges.

The sheriff’s office says it has witness testimony and video

evidence that Jones was angry with Pierson a few hours earlier concerning the Monopoly dice and continuously provoked a fight.

According to press reports, Jones was arrested and charged with murder in May 2020 in connection with the slaying of Myron King at his residence on Third Street. Jones was also facing charges of probation violation, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree sodomy, murder, second-degree robbery and first-degree rape.

Pierson was in jail on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency, harassing communications, two counts of third-degree domestic violence, second-degree kidnapping, manslaughter, and domestic violence-strangulation.