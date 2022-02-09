In anticipation of the upcoming Carnival Season, the city of Mobile has created a one-stop Mardi Gras dashboard with valuable information for revelers, vendors, and visitors alike.

You can visit the city’s Mardi Gras dashboard here for parade route maps and schedules as well as important parking information, safety tips, and other resources to help make the most of your Mardi Gras experience in Mobile.

There is also important information for vendors who plan to sell their wares during parades this season, including changes to the peddler’s license process. Notably, our revenue officers will no longer accept cash payments for peddler’s permits along parade routes. Moving forward, they will only accept credit card payments. However, the City will still accept cash payments in advance at the Revenue Department’s Business Center. Located on the 2nd Floor of Government Plaza, the Business Center will also have expanded operating hours for the Mardi Gras season. Beginning Friday, February 11, it will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, February 25.

The city will also be expanding parking options during Mardi Gras through a partnership with Premium Parking that will create over 500 more parking spaces downtown. Parade-Goers will be able to park at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum, the Mobile Cruise Terminal or in the Mobile Civic Center’s overflow parking lot on any parade day. These lots will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with gates closing at 10 p.m. Any vehicles left overnight will be secured and owners will be able to retrieve them at 8 a.m. the following day. More information about parking rates and a full map of parking options in Downtown Mobile are available on the City’s Mardi Gras dashboard.

The first parade of the 2022 Mardi Gras season is scheduled to roll on Friday, February 11, and the City of Mobile will be hosting other events that day to celebrate the occasion. Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city officials will hold a ribbon cutting that afternoon to formally reopen Mardi Gras Park after several months of renovations. The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. with a second line led by Mayor Stimpson and Mobile’s public works employees. It will move from Government Plaza to the steps of Mardi Gras Park, where the ribbon cutting will take place.

Also on February 11, the city of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) will be showcasing six brass bands from four states during a “Friday Night Live” event in Cathedral Square from 5:30 to 10 p.m. This new event will be held in conjunction with a special LODA Art Walk celebrating local art, live music, Mardi Gras and Black History Month all at once. It will be an evening of family-friendly fun with something for everyone to celebrate.