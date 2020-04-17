The Mobile Police Department has made more than 150 curfew-related stops and issued three dozen tickets since Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s order went into effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 4, Stimpson called for a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in conjunction with the city’s and state’s state-at-home orders. The curfew became official the following Tuesday when members of the Mobile City Council empowered Mobile Police Department officers to write $100 tickets for curfew breakers. On Friday, April 17, Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber told reporters the MPD have made a total of 172 curfew-related stops, resulting in 30 tickets.

“What we’re seeing is an incredible amount of compliance,” Barber said in a Zoom meeting with local reporters Friday afternoon.

The citywide curfew and stay-at-home orders are both set to expire on April 30. Stimpson said he doesn’t expect to make a determination about either order until closer to that time.

“We’ll be looking at the curfew as the state of Alabama is opened up,” Stimpson said. “We haven’t reached the end of it. We have several days until we are there and we’ll make a determination at that point.”

As Gov. Kay Ivey and others consider when the best time to reopen the state might be, Stimpson said he and other mayors around the state have contacted Ivey’s office to get a better understanding of which businesses are impacted by her initial stay-at-home order and which — remaining in a “gray area” — could reopen or remain open.

This comes as many locals have joined a group asking to have the state reopened. Many took to Facebook to comment on how the orders have negatively impacted their businesses.