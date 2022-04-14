In a ruling filed Wednesday in Mobile County Circuit Court, Judge Jill Phillips dismissed two claims against the Center for Reproductive Medicine by three families for the destruction of embryos, exposing a possible blind spot in Alabama’s laws on life.

Phillips, a Republican, stated in the ruling that court precedent and Alabama law make no provisions for personhood for embryos “in vitro.” However, she also ruled the embryos were life, and the families could not pursue damages for loss of property.

The families allege they lost their cryogenically frozen embryos during an incident in December 2020 when a Mobile Infirmary patient was allegedly able to wander into the center’s freezer and destroy numerous preserved units.

Mobile Attorney Jack “Trip” Smalley from Long & Long law firm is representing Felicia and Scott Aysenne of Prichard. Brian Duncan of Cunningham & Bounds is representing two couples who also lost embryos during the December 2020 incident — James and Emily Lepage of Saraland and William and Caroline Fonde of Mobile.

The center is represented by Michael Upchurch and Blair Mattei Greene of Frazier and Greene. The Mobile Infirmary is being represented by Christian Hines of Starnes Law.

The Aysennes’ pled three complaints against the defendants, including wrongful death, an alternative plea of negligence and breach of contract. The other two families only alleged wrongful death and negligence.

The plaintiffs were seeking punitive damages against the Center for Reproductive Medicine arguing it failed to provide adequate care and led to the destruction of their last cryopreserved in vitro embryo. They were seeking compensatory damages through a negligence claim in the chance the state ruled the embryo was not a “minor child” but property, arguing the parents have “suffered severe mental anguish and emotional distress.”

The third claim was for breach of contract as the family was making monthly payments to the reproductive center for continued storage.

Not wrongful death

Phillips ruled the embryo could not be considered a minor child due to Alabama’s Brody Act which states a “person” is legally defined as “an unborn child in utero at any stage of development regardless of viability.” She stated the Alabama Supreme Court has twice examined this issue and has ruled a minor child or unborn child as one specifically “in utero,” or in the uterus, in rulings in the 2011 Mack v. Carmack and 2016 Stinnet v. Kennedy cases. In a 2021 Supreme Court ruling in the March 2021 Ex Parte Z.W.E case, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker re-emphasized “in utero” language.

“Regardless of whether the Legislature creates exceptions to liability in one statute or the other, the definition of who is protected under the criminal homicide and wrongful death statutes are to remain harmonious and consistent,” Phillips wrote in an order filed April 13.

She goes on to state accepting the Asyennes’ wrongful death claim would put a conflict between civil and criminal death statutes.

Phillips said any change in the definition of life would have to be done by an act of the Legislature.

Not negligence

Judge Phillips also struck down compensatory relief through the negligence claim, stating the Aysennes’ claim they suffered anguish as the “value of their embryo was wrongfully destroyed” is not a claim provided under Alabama law, indicating the embryo is a life.

“It is well established in this state that the only damages a civil jury may assess for the wrongful taking of a life are punitive damages,” Phillips said.

She said the state supreme court has upheld the dismissal of claims for compensatory damages for mental distress in matters of the death of unborn children.

The Aysennes’ breach of contract claim, which also relies on compensatory damages, was upheld.