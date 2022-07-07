Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has found himself in the middle of a squabble between Mobile County Commission members over the placement of a historic marker in front of Government Plaza.

In a series of letters and emails obtained by Lagniappe through an open records request to the city, commissioners argue about the appropriateness of placing a historic marker remembering the 1906 extrajudicial lynching of Richard Robertson in that particular location.

In a July 1 letter to Stimpson, County Commissioner Randall Dueitt wrote he was against the placement of the plaque at Government Plaza because Robertson had been accused of killing one Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy and injuring another.

“It is my strong belief that regardless of circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Robertson, no one should be honored for taking the life of a law enforcement officer,” Dueitt wrote. “I want to be clear that I do not condone in any way the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Robertson, but with my past employment as a sworn law enforcement officer with the City of Mobile and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, I cannot support the placement of this marker for Robertson at any location, including the entrance of Government Plaza.”

In a June 30 letter to Stimpson, Commissioner Connie Hudson took a similar stance to Dueitt. However, Hudson argued that the entrance to the county-owned building was too busy for the plaque to be placed there.

“As I became aware today, mayor, the city granted the right-of-way permit for the marker installation, in part, due to a mistaken impression that all three county commissioners were in agreement with the installation on county property at this site,” she wrote. “That is not the case, and on behalf of my office, I request that the city withdraw the permit approval for the current location planned.”

After receiving the correspondence from Dueitt and Hudson, Stimpson wrote to County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, leader of the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project, in a July 5 letter that he would “postpone” the previous agreement with the group for the right-of-way permit.

“Being that Government Plaza is a Mobile County-owned facility, where they maintain the city’s rights-of-way, it is important that we take the collective and individual views of the County Commission into consideration,” Stimpson wrote.

In a July 7 letter, Stimpson wrote about a possible compromise, placing the plaque, at least temporarily, at the intersection of Emmanual and Church streets. Stimpson called it the “closest and most feasible location.”

“For further clarification, we will relocate the marker to a different location, either at Government Plaza with the concurrence of the commissioners, or to another visible location mutually agreed upon by you and I,” Stimpson wrote.

The letters have become public just two days before the MCCRP was scheduled to place the marker at the Government Plaza location. The dedication was slated for the morning of Saturday, July 9.

In two emails responding to Stimpson, Ludgood wrote that Robertson was never convicted of the killing and never had his day in court because of the lynching.

“If we believe in the rule of law, then we must acknowledge that, like all of us who claim the United States as home, we are ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ including Richard Robertson,” she wrote. “If Richard Robertson had been duly convicted of the charges against him, neither the Equal Justice Initiative nor our local coalition would be advocating that there be a memorial erected recognizing what happened to him. Having met with members of our coalition, I believe you know that to be true.”

As for the location in front of Government Plaza, Ludgood wrote to Stimpson that it was the best location for the plaque because the lynching happened at the county courthouse, which is now located at Government Plaza.

Karlos Finley, chairman of the MCCRP Richard Robertson Marker Unveiling Committee, said the location was chosen because it is now where the courthouse is located, but also it “checks all the boxes” the EJI is looking for when funding marker placement, including that it gets a lot of foot and vehicle traffic.

Finley said he was “disappointed” by the commissioners’ reactions to the placement and noted that the committee went through all the proper protocols twice in order to get the marker placed appropriately.

Previously, Stimpson stopped a plan to put the marker at the intersection of Royal and Government streets, where the statue of Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes once stood.

Finley said the Robertson marker is one of six planned throughout the county to remember victims of lynchings. Robertson is the first attempt at placing a plaque on public grounds in Mobile, Finley said, because it was the first to happen during what EJI has specified as “years of racial terror,” but it’s also the only one that happened within the boundaries of the City of Mobile during that time.