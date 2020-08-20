Prosecutors have announced the arrest of a 65-year-old man from Mobile accused of soliciting unlawful sex acts and explicit photographs from someone online he believed was a 15-year-old child.
According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Sook was arrested Thursday on charges of “electronic solicitation of a child” and “traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act” as part of a larger operation by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations.
Authorities say Sook sent messages to someone he believed was a 15-year-old child requesting “explicit pictures and videos.”
He was allegedly apprehended at a pre-arranged meeting place where he planned to have an encounter with said child.
Records kept by Mobile County Metro Jail indicate Sook was previously arrested from 2011 for “furnishing alcohol to a minor.”
Sook will have a bond hearing in Mobile Friday.
