A Mobile man in a dress wielding a tire iron was arrested after he broke glass out of the front door of WKRG studios Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Bruce Allen “Brandi” Jones Jr., 27, was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary, according to an MPD statement.
After breaking the glass doors, Jones began “yelling” and “beating on the inner glass doors” trying to enter the offices of the station, according to police. In a story posted to WKRG’s website, Jones reportedly yelled “I am God … I have the meaning of life.”
Jones is also accused of spreading blood over the floors and walls of the lobby, according to the statement.
