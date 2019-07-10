Officers with the Mobile Police Department’s special victims unit arrested a man Wednesday who they say was found with over 21,000 images and videos of child pornography.

According to Sgt. Joe Cotner, a joint investigation involving the MPD and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led authorities to the door of 30-year-old Logan Brent Maughon on July 10.

Police say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to believe Maughon, a resident of Mobile, was involved with distributing images and videos of child pornography online. After a search warrant was executed at his home, Maughon was arrested.

He was booked into custody at the Mobile Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon on a single charge of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

He was still in custody as of 5 p.m.

Cotner said the arrest was part of MPD and ALEA’s broader efforts to combat the producers and consumers of child pornography through their joint task force.

He did not say whether information obtained through the investigation of Maughon could lead to other arrests.

“We’re trying to do our best to make sure we’re getting these people who are out their exploiting children, distributing pornography and are hurting and abusing children,” Cotner said.