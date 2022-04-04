A Mobile man is being charged with murder after he struck a man in the head with a shovel last week.

According to the Mobile Police Department (MPD), 25-year old Etienne Murray died Friday afternoon at a local hospital after suffering severe trauma to his head from the blow with the shovel. Morgan Barnhill, 27, of Mobile was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The incident marks the city’s 13th homicide investigation this year.

On Tuesday, March 29, around 3:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4300 block of Windy Hill Circle East near Tillmans Corner to a possible burglary. Murray was discovered injured at the scene and Barnhill told officers Murray was trying to break into a shed when he confronted him and hit him with the shovel. MPD originally reported the incident as “suspicious circumstances.”

After Murrary succumbed to his injuries, MPD investigators were able to determine Barnhill “intentionally misled” officers and filed a false report claiming Murray was unknown to him. Authorities questioned Barnhill’s account based on several inconsistencies in his statements.

Detectives were able to determine Murrary and Barnhill were acquainted, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

A judge gave Barnhill a $500,000 bond Monday morning in Mobile County District Court. He remains in custody as of press time. Should he make bail, he will be given an ankle monitor and put on house arrest.

Murray’s mother, Lynda Gayle, took to social media after Monday’s bond hearing expressing her grief. She claims Barnhill used racial slurs when describing the incident to his friends and girlfriend.

“I feel completely lost and broken. He took my child away and shattered my world,” she wrote.

A memorial service has been scheduled in honor of Murray. It will be held at Small’s Mortuary located at 950 S. Broad St. on April 17, 2022 at 11 a.m.