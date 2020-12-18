According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Phillip Morgan Mack, of Mobile, is being investigated in a string of arsons reported in several different jurisdictions over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, deputies responded to a report of a house fire in the Malbis community and determined the blaze was intentionally set. While the initial investigation was underway, the BCSO received another call for vehicle fire at Thomas Hospital’s freestanding emergency department nearby. Shortly thereafter, the Fairhope Police Department advised the BCSO three vehicles had been set ablaze in their jurisdiction.

Mack was identified as a suspect and was spotted by officers from the Daphne Police Department early this morning. A traffic stop was initiated, but Mack fled and was apprehended in Mobile.

Currently, Mack is in custody at the Baldwin County Corrections Center on one charge of arson in the first degree for the residential fire and one charge of arson in the second degree for the vehicle fire at the freestanding emergency department in Malbis. Loxley, Fairhope and Daphne Police Department may also have charges, according to the news release.

The BCSO is working with those agencies and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office as it continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.