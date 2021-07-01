Mark Grods, a 54-year-old Mobile resident and member of the Oath Keepers — a loosely organized group with connections to militias — pleaded guilty to multiple federal offenses related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Grods was arrested and pleaded guilty yesterday to charges including conspiracy, aiding and abetting and obstruction of an official proceeding. The breach disrupted the counting of the electoral votes in both chambers of Congress that would formally recognize the winner of the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

According to court documents, Grods and others coordinated in advance of the Jan. 6 breach with the intent to interfere with the election process by recruiting others online and travelling to the District of Columbia. Grods participated in encrypted group messaging titled “DC OP: Jan 6 21” and an online meeting titled “SE leaders dc 1/6/21 op call.”

Two days before the breach, on Jan. 4, Grods travelled to D.C. and bought firearms before giving them to another individual to store in a hotel in Virginia. On the day of the breach, he rode to the Capitol with others in a pair of golf carts, swerving around law enforcement vehicles, then parked and continued on foot, walking in a military “stack” formation while walking through a restricted area.

At 3:21 p.m., Grods entered the Capitol building through the eastern Rotunda doors, carrying a large stick. Four minutes later, he exited the building as law enforcement officers used pepper balls at a wall near him.

The case is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama and Southern District of Alabama. It is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Mobile Field Offices.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, approximately 465 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in the 150 days since. More than 130 individuals were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Grods is the second person from the Mobile area charged in connection with the insurrection. In February, federal prosecutors charged Kari Dawn Kelli with charges including unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and parading and demonstrating in the Capitol building. According to records, she has not yet entered a plea.

Anyone with tips can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.