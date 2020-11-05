The city of Mobile plans to build or renovate 1,000 homes by 2026, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Thursday.

Stimpson, who hinted at this program designed to help those making up to 80 percent of the local median income during his state of the city address, gave more details about the plan to reporters at a press conference.

To get to the goal of 1,000 homes, the city will use local and federal funding to give grants for “emergency repairs to 550 owner-occupied homes, Stimpson said. Funding would also go to the construction or renovation of 275 rental units. Another 200 homes would be added through a program that provides down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Another 100 homes, Stimpson said, would be rehabilitated blighted structures and 30 more infill of single-family homes.

Stimpson said the program would be an alternative to a previous annexation push he championed, along with residents in an unincorporated area of West Mobile and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran. The Mobile City Council voted to keep those residents from participating in a referendum to decide the matter.

“The city’s not growing,” Stimpson said. “It hasn’t been growing in quite some time. The housing stock, a lot of it is very old. This program for us is very exciting.”

The focus of the project will be on housing east of Interstate 65, where the greatest need exists, he said. Stimpson said the initiative would cost some $15 million, but those funds would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as investment from private developers. Another $300,000 would come from capital improvement project money from Council President Levon Manzie.

The Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners has already announced it plans to close a number of communities it manages on the city’s south side, including R.V. Taylor Plaza, Thomas James Place and Boykin Tower. MHB has previously announced plans to demolish those complexes by 2025 and, most likely, sell the property.

At the press conference, Stimpson acknowledged those residents would need homes to live in and that the initiatives would “parallel each other” in the coming years.