The city will be handing out across-the-board raises to all employees and will increase the minimum wage for city workers, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Tuesday, March 29.

Following a 5 percent citywide raise in fiscal year 2022, Stimpson said city employees would receive an additional 2.5 percent cost-of-living bump in pay April 9. The raises will cost $3 million.

“We’ll pay for it through an increase in revenue and cost savings,” Stimpson told a group of reporters.

The minimum wage for city workers will also increase from $11.89 per hour to $15.22 hourly, Stimpson said. The minimum wage increase impacts some 300 city employees out of a total of 2,200. The increase will cost the city $800,00 per year, he said.

On top of those increases, Stimpson also announced that all city workers would receive a 2.5 percent merit raise in his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal. The raises are designed to help the city compete with companies looking for qualified workers during a labor shortage.

“A lot of companies are offering a lot more money for similar jobs,” he said. “We have to try to keep qualified employees. This is absolutely a business decision.”

The city and the Mobile County Personnel Board are looking into the pay given to local government employees to see if it is competitive. The Personnel Board’s study is being conducted by the University of South Alabama, while Stimpson has engaged a third party at the request of Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami to draw up a comprehensive pay analysis for all city departments.

In addition, Stimpson has also asked the city’s Human Resources Department to study pay disparities between Mobile and other local municipalities.

The announcement comes one week after members of a local firefighter advocacy group asked members of the Mobile City Council to consider a pay adjustment comparable to one being proposed to police officers.

Despite the timing of the announcement, Stimpson told reporters he had not been in contact with Union President Bill Erickson since the group came to council, but believes all city workers should be paid competitive wages.

Golf carts

At a pre-conference meeting members of the Mobile City Council decided to delay a vote on golf cart regulations until after a meeting of the public safety committee.

The fresh batch of regulations for the so-called low-speed vehicles originally pertained to their use only within the Henry Aaron Loop or downtown. However, possible revisions to the proposed ordinance amendment could apply citywide.

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves told his colleagues during the pre-conference meeting that he had concerns about the revisions and planned amendments. He said while he would prefer the regulations only allow golf carts to be used downtown, he could support their use in other areas. However, he would draw the line at supporting an amendment that would increase the speed limit on streets for low-speed vehicles from 25 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn shared those concerns.

UDC

The council announced that it would be convening a committee of the whole to discuss proposed changes to the Unified Development Code on Tuesday, May 10. The committee, which would include all members of the council, would be taking up the changes for a second time, after members of the previous council couldn’t muster enough support to approve the zoning changes.