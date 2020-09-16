With thousands in the Mobile area without power and crews just getting out to assess damage caused by Hurricane Sally, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has implemented a curfew for the city from about 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The biggest issue as storm conditions begin to subside will be power outages. However, with wind gusts still lingering around 40 miles per hour, Alabama Power has not begun to put crews to work, Stimpson said at a press conference Wednesday morning. The work is expected to begin mid-to-late afternoon on Wednesday.

“It’s still too dangerous to put crews in buckets … until the wind subsides,” he said. “Alabama Power has 175 crews in Mobile right now and can have as many as 500.”

Another issue is downed trees. The city has received more than 100 calls about downed trees, Stimpson said. The mayor said as many as eight public works crews would be out starting Wednesday morning assessing damage and picking up downed trees. Among the hardest hit areas for downed trees, Stimpson said, was the Toulminville area and downtown at Bienville Square.

Members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department actually began clearing trees last night in order to get to some of the more than 250 calls for service, including six housefires and 10 technical rescues.

As a result of the damage, both city and county offices will be closed until Friday. The virtual Mobile City Council meeting slated for Thursday morning will be cancelled.

At the press conference, Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood said the county received several calls about downed power lines and trees. She cautioned everyone listening or watching to stay home.

Mike Evans, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency deputy director, told residents to stay in a safe place and let crews do their work during the cleanup phase.

“If you’re home and you’re safe, please stay there because what we have to do now is a damage assessment,” he said. “We need our crews to get roads clean and we need power crews to do their work.”