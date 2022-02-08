With less than a week before a redistricting plan must be officially submitted to the Mobile City Council, the newest version of the administration’s map shows four out of seven council districts with a Black voting age population majority.

The latest map, known as version 2.7, gives District 7 a Black voting age population of 51 percent and a White voting age population of 44 percent. This new map comes after weeks of debate, threatened lawsuits and concerns from council speakers. Council Vice President Gina Gregory, a White woman who has represented District 7 for 16 years, noted the compromise that got the city to this point.

“I want to thank the mayor and staff for what they’ve done,” she said. “Redistricting is extremely difficult. We’ve all had to give and we’ve all had to get … but we’re doing it for the greater good.”

The map is expected to change at least once more before Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office will submit it via ordinance to City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert to be placed on the council agenda. The next map, version 2.8, would only impact districts 2 and 3, District 2 Councilman William Carroll announced. At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Stimpson told councilors to expect it to be ready by the end of the week. The official deadline is Saturday, Feb. 12.

Carroll seemed pleased with the latest version of Stimpson’s plan, but asked the administration to try to get the final District 7 number up to 52 or 53 percent Black voting age population.

“Right now, I see District 7 as a majority-minority district with a majority of minority voters; that’s major,” he said. “We are now over the 50 percent threshold.”

Black residents in District 7 now have the opportunity to elect a Black candidate to the council, Carroll said.

“We’ve done something no other community in the history of Mobile has done,” he said. “We’ve flipped a city.”

Others, like many of the speakers at the council meeting, were not as happy with the new map. The Rev. Cleveland McFarland said he would be “happy” with a Black voting age population of 53 percent in District 7. The Black voting age population citywide is 49 percent.

“Give this district the weight it truly deserves,” he said. “For a decade we’ve heard ‘one Mobile’ repeated over and over again, but there are many citizens who don’t feel like it’s ‘one Mobile.’ They feel like we’ve been left behind. Now is a chance for all of Mobile to be represented.”

An upcoming annexation proposal lurks in the shadows of this redistricting debate. By federal law, if the city adds new residents to the extent that many believe it wants to, it must redistrict, which means this debate would start anew about six months after any annexation referendum is successful.

Carroll referenced an upcoming annexation debate in his comments on redistricting. He acknowledged that the city must grow, but said he would only support it if even numbers of White residents and Black residents were drawn in as to not upset the current Black majority.

“We have to look at growing the city so nothing is diluted in any direction,” Carroll said.

While finding a balance of White and Black residents through annexation would be challenging, especially considering how previous plans have been drawn up, the administration is still working toward its goal of adding 1,000 affordable housing units in areas east of Interstate 65, which could help grow the population from inside the city limits.

In other business, the council could vote as early as next week to ask the state legislature to allow the city the authority to place cameras at traffic lights to help catch drivers who run red lights.

The resolution, sponsored initially by District 5 Councilman Joel Daves, would allow the city to place the cameras at busy intersections and possibly limit the number of collisions. The legislature has allowed other cities in the state, like Montgomery and Auburn, to pursue these types of safety measures.

“Montgomery was the first city in the state to do it,” he said. “The system (there) reduced intersection collisions by more than 50 percent.”

When asked about his thoughts on the cameras, Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste called them “another tool” police can use. However, he did acknowledge concerns that the cameras could end up as an “undue burden” to people in areas where citizens can’t afford traffic tickets. Battiste suggested placing the cameras in areas where this undue burden was less likely to be an issue.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn acknowledged that running red lights at intersections was a problem in the city, but he requested more study into the issue before a final decision is made.

Daves told his colleagues that the city can deploy the cameras slowly, installing only a few at a time before making any big decisions.

“We could look at the statistics going forward,” he said. “However, the first step is to get the legislature to give us the authority.”

In other business, the council gave George Austin St. Clair a temporary certificate of public convenience to operate a “sedan service.” St. Clair wants to run a taxi service of sorts using golf carts. The council agreed to let him operate for six months within the downtown area. Councilors are looking at the possibility of passing an ordinance that regulates golf carts in addition to the state law that requires them to be street legal. There were no additional updates about the proposed golf cart ordinance.