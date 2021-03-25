James Barber, the former chief of the Mobile Police Department, will become a chief again, after serving for about four years as the city’s executive director of public safety.

Barber’s promotion to chief of staff under Mayor Sandy Stimpson was one of three appointments the administration announced at a press conference on Thursday morning.

Barber was appointed and confirmed as MPD chief in 2013, shortly after Stimpson won election to his first term in office. In 2017, Barber was appointed to the position of executive director of public safety to replace retired Adm. Richard Landolt. Barber, most recently, was named interim chief of staff, following the death late last year of Paul Wesch, who was serving as both acting chief of staff and executive director of finance.

Barber called it an “honor” to be appointed to the position.

“I look at all the accomplishments this administration has made in the last seven and a half years and that’s what brings me honor in accepting this appointment,” he said. “I look forward to the continued promise of the future.”

Barber will be paid $165,000 per year.

With Barber’s departure from his current position, Stimpson has appointed current Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste to the public safety position.

“I’m looking forward to serving in this capacity,” Battiste said.

Battiste will be paid $135,000.

With Battiste’s departure from the MPD, Assistant Chief Glenn Hodge will take over on an interim basis.

Wesch’s replacement as finance director comes in the form of a newcomer to city government. Stimpson announced Thursday the appointment of Bob Holt to serve as executive director of finance.

Holt, who recently retired as president of ThyssenKrupp North America, grew up in Mobile and has recently moved back. He graduated from the University of Alabama and spent two years in active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later earned a master’s in business administration in finance from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business.

Holt comes to the city after 42 years in the steel business.

“Mobile has a great reputation and is a well run city by the council and the administration,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for me.”

Holt will be paid $125,000.

Stimpson also recognized Celia Sapp, who did the job of finance director on an interim basis, at the press conference.

Both executive director positions will go before the Mobile City Council for confirmation, Stimpson said. The appointments are expected to be added to the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting.