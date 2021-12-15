Mobile’s municipal court will be able to run more efficiently when it comes to pre-trial actions, officials hope, as the city introduced a new virtual system on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Director of Courts Debbie McGowan announced a new virtual system that includes new screens, a new audio system and video conferencing capabilities to all three municipal courtrooms.

Now, police officers don’t need to appear to give testimony outside of a trial, Stimpson said, instead they can use any mobile device. Prisoners will not have to be transported outside of the jail in order to come to a hearing, he added. The system will mean expedited cases and more efficient results.

The city paid $323,000 to Atlantic Video to equip each courtroom with the system, McGowan said. Each system is independent for security purposes.

Someone appearing before a judge will just need to scan a QR code to be linked to the courtroom, she said. There is a web browser on the system as well as document sharing capabilities.

“There’s screen sharing as well so the person on the other side can see the judge and the attorneys,” McGowan said.

Like Stimpson, Presiding Municipal Judge A. Holmes Whiddon seemed the most impressed by the system’s ability to speed up cases, especially when it comes to pre-trial activities. He told reporters that 70 percent of what the judicial side of the court does happens on a pre-trial basis.

“If you look at all the things we do pre-trial, it takes a lot of judicial time,” he said. “This brings us basically into a new system. It greatly enables us to be more efficient.”

The city has been collaborating with the Mobile County Commission and the state to install the system in Circuit Court to help with the backlog there as well.

“When you transfer it to the Circuit Court, that’s very exciting,” Stimpson said. “We hope the (request for proposals) will come back on that soon.”