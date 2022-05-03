Sandy Stimpson endorsed Republican Katie Britt for U.S. Senate Tuesday afternoon, a rare move for Mobile’s three-term mayor.

Britt was in Mobile speaking at the Port City Republican Women’s monthly meeting. At the close of the meeting, Stimpson took the opportunity to publicly announce his endorsement of Britt.

Stimpson said the endorsement was unsolicited and inspired by a recent event where he heard her speak.

“I could feel the passion and see the conviction. Katie got me so fired up that I decided I would endorse her. I knew she was the best qualified and most capable candidate we have for the U.S. Senate,” Stimpson said.

Britt, a native of Enterprise, is one of three candidates for the Republican nomination to fill the seat currently held by Alabama’s outgoing senior U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Congressman Mo Brooks of Huntsville and businessman Mike Durant of Madison are also seeking election.

Stimpson said he worked with Britt while she was Shelby’s chief of staff and was impressed with her knowledge and passion for coastal Alabama.

“Every subject — even snapper fishing — she knew the issues because she had been there trying to fight for southwest Alabama,” Stimpson said. “We will have a voice speaking for [us].”

Britt said Stimpson’s official endorsement is the only one from an elected city official. She carries a bevy of political association endorsements, including those from the Farm PAC, Alabama Retail Association, Alabama Forestry Association, Home Builders Association of Alabama, Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association and Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama.

Britt said she was “thrilled” about the endorsement.

“I have watched you (Stimpson) work. I’ve watched you dive into this community and believe its work and believe in its people — and make a difference. I want to be your partner,” Britt said. “Whether it’s research at the University of South Alabama, snapper fishing or oyster beds, whether it’s the Port or the potential we have with the rails or moving the airport — what that can mean for generation on generation for people in this area — I look to forward to continuing to move that forward.”

Alabama’s Republican primary will be held on May 24. A runoff election will be held June 21.