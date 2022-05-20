Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has officially endorsed incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey for reelection, according to her campaign.

In a statement, Stimpson said Gov. Ivey’s support for Mobile has been unrelenting and that he looks forward to voting for her on May 24.

“Kay Ivey is a strong leader for Alabama, and I am proud to have her serve as our governor,” he said in the statement. “She’s been a great advocate for Mobile and our region as we’ve seen tremendous growth under her leadership. From supporting the Port of Mobile, launching ambitious infrastructure projects, and investing in economic development – the impact Gov. Ivey has made on Southwest Alabama is truly noteworthy.”

Stimpson added that the governor has been “invested” in the Port City’s success since she took office.

“She has played an integral part in several major projects that improve the quality of life for our citizens and continue to make Mobile a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he continued. “Her support for Mobile has been unparalleled, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth she’ll bring to Southwest Alabama in her second term as governor. I will be voting for her on May 24, and I would encourage others who want to keep the state moving forward to do the same.”

In a statement, Ivey thanked Stimpson for his support and for his leadership in Mobile.

“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of Mayor Stimpson,” she said. “We have a strong working relationship, and I share his commitment to making Mobile stronger every single day. Under his leadership, Mobile is thriving, and I am very impressed with what he has been able to do to truly transform the city. Mobile’s success isn’t just important for the folks who call it home, but for the entire state. When Mobile is successful that makes Alabama successful.”

Ivey touted the more than 65,000 jobs created and $32 billion invested in the state since taking office. She also boasted about the lowest unemployment rate in the region.

“That’s something we should all be proud of, and I want to keep it going,” she said in a statement. “I appreciate Mayor Stimpson’s support, and I humbly ask Alabamians across our state to vote for me on May 24 so we can keep Alabama moving forward.”