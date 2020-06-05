In the early hours of Friday morning, city workers removed a statue of Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes that has stood in downtown Mobile since 1901.



The removal comes as cities around the South have debated the merits of Confederate monuments and memorials in the wake of national unrest and protests following the death of George Floyd. Hours after the 119-year-old monument unexpectedly disappeared from downtown, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement saying it was moved to an undisclosed location on his orders.



“The statue has been placed in a secure location. To be clear: This decision is not about Raphael Semmes, it is not about a monument and it is not an attempt to rewrite history,” Stimpson said. “Moving this statue will not change the past. It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city. That conversation, and the mission to create One Mobile, continues today.”



A source on the scene, who did not wish to be identified, told Lagniappe the Mobile Police Department blocked off streets around the statue around 2 a.m. and it was gone within an hour.

The statue was commissioned and is maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was rededicated in 2000.

Though it was originally closer to the waterfront, it has been at the intersection of Government and Royal streets for decades.

Its removal comes only a few days after it was vandalized with anti-police and anti-Confederacy sentiments. A local man, 20-year-old Mitchell Bond, was arrested and charged with “defacing a venerated object,” June 2.

A march and protest had been planned to end at the base of the statue on Sunday, June 7.



It’s still a bit unclear how Stimpson’s decision to move the statue was reached, but the matter was not voted on by the Mobile City Council beforehand. In fact, Councilman Fred Richardson said Friday morning that council members weren’t consulted about the removal at all.



Speaking to Lagniappe, Richardson said he had heard from white families in his district in recent days who wanted to see the statue removed but “not one black person” had weighed in.

“I can’t comment because I don’t know what he’s doing,” Richardson said of Stimpson’s actions. “He has probably gotten the same calls I have.”



Speaking to Lagniappe, District 4 Councilman John Williams criticized Stimpson for removing the statue in the pre-dawn hours without notifying councilors of the decision.

“At 2 a.m. they removed a 120-year-old statue,” Williams said. “That discussion didn’t come up at midnight. This would’ve been a time that consultation would’ve been a good idea.”

Williams wasn’t even advocating for a council vote on the subject, necessarily, he said he wanted to just be informed about the city doing what he believes would constitute a violation of state laws protecting monuments and memorials that are more than 40 years old. Stimpson’s administration has maintained the removal was legal but has not elaborated on how.



Either way, Williams said the council may have agreed with the mayor’s actions and a supermajority of five members may have approved it … if only they’d known about it.

“Just let us know; send a text,” Williams said. “We get texts any time a controversial street is going to be resurfaced, but when the city breaks state law, we don’t hear anything.”

Williams acknowledged the planned demonstration at the statue on Sunday. He called the people demanding to see the statue removed a “faction,” implying Stimpson made the decision based on pressure from the group.

“I just think it’s the wrong way to go about things,” he said. “Retreat in the face of the enemy is never a victory.”

A spokesman for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which commissioned and maintains the monument, said he had “several long discussions” with Public Safety Director James Barber this week about the statue, but “removal was not an option.”

The statue of Semmes, who was an admiral in the Confederate Navy, has not drawn as much attention from those hoping to remove testaments to the Confederacy as monuments dedicated to other, more prominent figures, such as Gen. Robert E. Lee or former President Jefferson Davis.



However, it has been the subject of some contention since 2015, when a number of Southern cities began discussions about removing symbols of the Confederacy after a white supremacist shooting left nine African Americans dead at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.



Around the same time, the famous Admiral Semmes Hotel in downtown Mobile changed its name to simply “The Admiral.” The Semmes statue was supposedly targeted for unlawful removal by the hacking collective “Anonymous” in August of 2017, though no efforts to pull the figure down ever materialized.



The 2017 incident did draw out supporters of removing the statue, as well as others who opposed it.



Earlier this week, the city of Birmingham removed a controversial Confederate monument in one of its parks after it was damaged by protestors during demonstrations on May 31. The monument in Linn Park has been a source of contention and lawsuits between the city and the state of Alabama for several years.



In response to previous efforts to remove the monument, the state legislature passed the Alabama Monuments Preservation Act in 2017, which was intended to protect “architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets, and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.”

It was, in essence, a way of preventing cities from renaming, removing or repurposing anything commemorating the Confederacy without expressed permission from the Alabama legislature.



After Birmingham used wooden panels to cover the Confederate monument in Linn Park, the state cited the law to file suit against the city. After two years, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in the state’s favor but found that the $25,000 civil fine established by the law could only be issued once.



In March, the legislature was on a fast track to amend the Monuments Preservation Act to allow a civil fine to be assessed each day a monument is removed or obstructed, but the bill died when state lawmakers adjourned the regular session early due to the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office filed another lawsuit against the city of Birmingham after Mayor Randall Woodfin had the Linn Park monument removed following the May 31 protests. Marshall has clarified, even if his lawsuit is successful, the city could only be fined $25,000 once. Activists supporting the removal have already raised more than three times that amount.



It’s unclear whether Stimpson’s directive to remove the Semmes statue violates the Monuments Preservation Act, though city spokesman George Talbot said he believes the action “is consistent with state law.” He added city officials communicated with Marshall’s office before a decision was made.



Asked whether Mobile might see a lawsuit or a $25,000 fine, Talbot said “that’s a question for the Attorney General.” Reached by Lagniappe a spokesperson with Marshall’s office said “the Attorney General’s Office is presently reviewing the matter of the Mobile statue and has no further comment at this time.”







