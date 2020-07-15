Mayor Sandy Stimpson has noticed the local protests in response to police brutality and racism in general and his office has decided to take action by preparing to name a racial equality task force.

“We saw the racial protests happening and we wanted to get the mayor in front of as many people as possible to get a feel for the city and where it’s at,” Director of Community Engagement Anitra Henderson said. “We wanted to get everyone’s voice.”

Stimpson will appoint a commission made up of professionals in law enforcement, business, human resources, community development, budgeting and community programming to take a look at the city’s policies and procedures and see where biases exist, Henderson said.

“We want to see how we can make our policies and procedures more equitable,” she said.

The panel will participate in Zoom meetings dufe to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be given all relevant information from the city, Henderson said. Stimpson’s Innovation Team will also be involved in the process. The panel will give a report within 90 days of its appointment, Henderson said.

In addition to the professionals being tapped for the panel, Henderson said the city would be reaching out in the next two weeks or so to the general public through a survey on its various social media pages, Henderson said.

“Everybody’s voice is needed,” she said. “We need to know your experience.”

This effort dovetails with previous conversations Stimpson has had on racial equality, following a Black Lives Matter protest on May 31. Henderson said Stimpson met with community members on the first Monday in June to discuss the issue.

“Everybody learned from it,” she said.