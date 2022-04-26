The Mobile City Council could vote on new districts and a new annexation proposal at the same time after Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office announced it will introduce a new plan to grow the city’s population next month.

Stimpson’s Chief of Staff James Barber announced during a Tuesday pre-conference meeting the mayor’s office is close to introducing a new annexation proposal within the next month, while the redistricting debate is ongoing.

“We’re working on it,” he said. “We’re waiting on several aspects of it. There’s some data we don’t have yet. I would say within a month we’ll be ready to have some conversations.”

Barber said the annexation debate would proceed similarly to what happened during redistricting discussions. He said the administration would conduct individual meetings with councilors as well as community meetings with stakeholders.

The announcement came as councilors were discussing an ordinance sponsored by District 2 Councilman William Carroll that would allow councilors to debate two redistricting maps introduced by the local community and voting rights groups. Those maps reportedly would increase the Black voting-age population from the 51 percent currently in Stimpson’s redistricting plan to 53 percent.

Carroll asked for a vote on the two community-based maps to be delayed until at least June. The vote would come after a planned administrative services community meeting slated for earlier that month. The council has until Aug. 12 to approve new district maps, with at least five of seven votes, or Stimpson’s proposed map becomes law.

The announcement related to a new annexation plan also comes more than two years after a similar plan to allow some 13,000 residents of West Mobile to vote to join the city failed for lack of a fifth vote. The vote fell along racial lines, with the previous council’s three Black councilors voting against it and the four White councilors voting for it.

Carroll told colleagues he believes a vote should be taken on either redistricting or annexation first before the other issue could be debated.

“One has to be in before the other,” he said. “I”m hoping we can complete one before the other.”

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn agreed with Carroll but didn’t rule out looking at the annexation plan before voting on redistricting.

“My view on it is redistricting should be done first,” Penn said. “It’s good to look at the numbers because we’ve got to get an idea of what it could look like, but I think we should start and complete redistricting first.”

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who has abstained from any votes regarding redistricting because they were happening before annexation, argued that the vote to allow an annexation referendum and a vote to approve new district maps could happen at the same time.

“We can have those two votes at the same time,” he said. “I think it behooves us to see what it will look like if everyone decides to vote (to join the city).”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said the two votes should happen concurrently. He also argued that annexation, unlike redistricting, would have a huge, positive, economic impact on the city. Jones used the allotment of American Rescue Plan funding, which took population into consideration, as an example of what Mobile missed out on because the population was below 200,000.

“The city lost out on millions of dollars over the last two years because they didn’t approve annexation last time,” he said. “That money could’ve gone a long way in alleviating poverty.”

Carroll argued that the city is dealing with the loss of 2,800 residents per year and the should be remedied before annexation can be successful.

“Until we stop the bleeding … , we’re going to be right back in this spot before too long,” he said. “We can’t annex our way to financial prosperity. We also have to stop the bleeding.”

In response to carroll, Jones argued that residents leave the city over safety concerns and schools. He said $5.2 million of ARPA funding went to address safety concerns and even more could’ve been used if the city had a larger population.

Carroll called the argument that a larger population automatically meant more ARPA funding “speculation.”