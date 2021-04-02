SUBMITTED — On Thursday, March 25, the Mobile Medical Museum hosted the second annual Mobile Community Health Leadership Awards. Awards were presented to local leaders in education, awareness and action around Mobile’s most urgent community health issues.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp relief the need for community-wide collaborations in preventive and curative health care as well as emergency relief,” said Dr. Daryn Glassbrook, Executive Director of the Mobile Medical Museum. “Our honorees recognized the urgency of the moment and mobilized professional and community resources so

that Mobile’s most vulnerable people would not get left behind.”

The 2021 Honorees are:

▪ Connie Guggenbiller, retired LPN and community volunteer, Central Presbyterian Food

Pantry

▪ Ben and Sonobia Adams, co-founders, Gulf Coast Cares

▪ Loren and Chandra Scott, co-founders, iLife

▪ Rendi Murphree, MS, PhD, Epidemiologist and Director of the Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, Mobile County Health Department

▪ Christopher Hill, face mask sewing volunteer

▪ Felicia Wilson, MD, Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, USA Health, and Professor of Pediatrics, University of South Alabama

▪ Sher Graham and Michael Young, co-founders, Gulf Coast Mental Health Coalition

▪ Kennedy-MyCal Davis, co-founder, DISRUPSHUN Social Service Organization

▪ Connect Mobile Class of 2019, marketing project for Dance Without Limits

The awards — handcrafted by local artist and Mobile Medical Museum Board Treasurer April Livingston — were presented virtually on Facebook Live and the Zoom video conferencing. A recording is available here: https://zoom.us/rec/share/WYjXbHfTbJeP7hrOebmwLoLVmRgEPgQu8RHRqs5ZR-oR3Qg6gynWI2RRquMvrEw-.puZztRjCKef8yMuV

“What is most amazing about all of our 2021 nominees is the urgency they felt in their immediate call to action for all citizens of their communities,” says Valencia Belle, president of the Mobile Medical Museum Board of Trustees. “What unites us is the best of us, and our nominees truly understand that we are better together in unified efforts than as individuals in restoring the health and well-being of our communities in light of the devastation that COVID-19 occasioned. We at the Mobile Medical Museum are a family and we welcome our newest honorees to the family.”

The 2021 Mobile Community Health Leadership Awards Presentation was sponsored by Mr. Bruce and Dr. Barbara Mitchell and Outlaw Plastic Surgery. For more information, please contact Daryn Glassbrook at 251-415-1109 or

admin@mobilemedicalmuseum.org.