Jacob LeCroy

Photo | Courtesy of the University of South Alabama

The annual Mobile Metro golf tournament is scheduled to take place June 4-6 at Azalea City Golf Course. The tournament is open to all golfers with an established USGA handicap and will feature competition in several divisions.

The overall championship will feature 72 holes of play, with 36 holes played on the tournament’s final day. The Senior Championship will feature 54 holes of play, 18 holes per day, while competition in the various flights will consist of 36 holes of play.

The deadline for entering the tournament is set for noon on Thursday, June 3. The entry fee is $175. Phone the pro shop at 251-208-5150 to register or get further information. Lawrence Auer is the director of golf at Azalea City Golf course.

The Mobile Junior Metro tournament will be held in October.

Todd claims U.S. Disabled championship

Jacy Todd, the defensive coordinator on the Baker High School football staff, ran away with the G3 Division championship at the three-day, 54-hole U.S. Disabled Golfers Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., last week.

Todd, who was left paralyzed from the chest down following an automobile accident in August 2012, turned in rounds of 73-79-74 for a total of 226 and a 32-shot victory over the division’s runner-up. The G3 Division provides competition for golfers with impairment in two of their extremities.

A former college golfer and a past champion of the Mobile Metro, Todd returned to playing golf only several years after his accident as part of his physical therapy.

Alabama State Boys Junior at Lakewood

The 76th Alabama State Boys Junior Championship, conducted by the Alabama Golf Association, is scheduled July 20-22 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, across the street from the Grand Hotel. Registration for the tournament opened May 17 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on July 13. The entry fee is $195 per player, per division. Competition is scheduled in several age divisions.

Fairhope’s Max Johnson won the overall title last year and Mobile native Bobby Wyatt, the former University of Alabama All-American, holds the record for most victories in the tournament with four.

Niall Fraser is the director of golf at Lakewood, which features a pair of 18-hole layouts with the Dogwood Course and Azalea Course, both of which have been recently renovated. Lakewood Golf Club will be the site of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Sept. 10-15. It was scheduled to be played there last year but the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. As it turned out, Hurricane Sally slammed the area last year during the time the tournament was scheduled to be held.

Hynson, Nelson win at Rock Creek

Mobile’s Austin Hynson shot a 1-over-par, 36-hole total of 145 to win the Lite Scratch Tour Regular Division title at the Rock Creek tournament in Fairhope on Sunday. Hynson finished ahead of Stefan Rel of Grand Bay, who turned in a two-day total of 147. Fairhope’s Robert Nelson ran away with the crown in the Senior Division, turning in equal scores of 3-under 69 both days to finish at 6 under for the tournament. Mobile’s George Walker was the tournament runner-up with a two-day total of even-par 144.

In the Regular Division, Brett Marler of Mobile finished third, followed by Mobile’s Conner Elder, Fairhope’s Patrick Doggett and Mobile’s Will Daigle, all tied for fourth. Garrett Beasley of Gautier, Miss., finished seventh, with Fairhope’s Grady Lodes and Elberta’s Van Thigpen tying for eighth. Alan Allgood of Fairhope and Mobile’s Jay Friday tied for 10th. Fairhope’s Haymes Snedeker shot an opening-round 3-under 69 on Saturday and held a four-shot lead, but he became ill overnight and was forced to withdraw from the final round.

Mobile’s Jeffrey Darst finished third in the Senior Division, with Daphne’s Hamp Andrews and Davis Sellers of Lucedale, Miss., tying for fourth. Fairhope’s Scott McDale and Spanish Fort’s Kurt Wielkens tied for sixth, Daphne’s Andy Williams was eighth and Mobile’s Richard Jeffers and Fairhope’s Kenneth Ewing tied for ninth.

In the Player of the Year standings, Conner Elder leads the way in the Regular Division, followed in order by John Wright, Austin Hynson, Patrick Doggett, Haynes Snedeker, Michael Johnson, Matt Richie, Jay Friday, Will Daigle and Brett Marler. In the Senior Division Player of the Year standings, Danny Spybey still holds the top spot, followed in order by Robert Nelson, George Walker, Kurt Wielkens, Emile Vaughn, David Sellers, Wayne Gardner, James Prim, Jeffrey Darst and Richard Jeffers.

Abba Shriners tourney set

The first Abba Shriners golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 4 at Magnolia Grove’s Crossings Course. The tournament is a four-person scramble with a cost of $75 per player. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. the morning of the tournament, with a shotgun start planned for 8 a.m.

Along with prizes for winning the tournament, there will also be a closest to the pin contest and long drive contest as well as the chance to win a new car with a hole in one.

Those interested in participating can phone 251-599-4100 or register online at abbashrineers.com.

LeCroy takes medalist honors

South Alabama golfer Jacob LeCroy claimed medalist honors at the RTJ Silver Lakes Invitational May 16. LeCroy sank a seven-foot eagle putt on the final hole of the tournament to take a one-shot victory. The Anniston native turned in a 36-hole scorecard of 5-under-par 139. He also made a birdie on the 17th hole to tie for the lead before making the winning eagle putt on 18.

Heron Lakes Summer Golf Camp

Heron Lakes will hold a summer golf camp June 14-17 (Monday through Thursday) and July 12-15 (Monday through Thursday). The cost for the camps is $175 for members and $200 for nonmembers. Each day the youngsters will take part in golf from 8-11 a.m., with pool time for the final hour from 11 a.m. until noon. Phone Gabi Oubre’ at 251-460-0388 for further information or to register.

TimberCreek Club Invitational

TimberCreek Golf Club in Spanish Fort will hold the TimberCreek Club Invitational on Sunday, June 6. The tournament is a two-person scramble for members and loyalty cardmembers only. Lunch will be provided. The tournament will be limited to the first 72 teams to register. The tournament will be flighted following completion of play. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams. All three courses — Pines, Magnolia and Dogwood — will be utilized for the event. Phone the pro shop at 251-621-9900 to register.