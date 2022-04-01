The city of Mobile didn’t exist until two weeks ago, at least not in the world of Minecraft.

A group of 300 online gamers known as BTE Southeast held a special event in mid-March where they began reconstructing the Azalea City in the popular online block-based sandbox video game. BTE stands for “Build the Earth” which is a massive digital project with hundreds of thousands of users working to reconstruct Earth on a Minecraft server.

Minecraft users can now explore life-sized block renderings of downtown Mobile, including Cathedral Square and Dauphin Street. The USS Alabama and Battleship Memorial Park have also been completed.

Organizers Braden, 22, of Tennessee and Colton, 18, of Montgomery are moderators in BTE Southeast and said hundreds of builders helped piece together portions of the city over the course of the event that lasted from March 13 to March 20. They requested their full names not be used for privacy concerns.

“Our goal is just to build as much as we can,” Colton told Lagniappe.

The two say they’ve been helping lead up work across the region for the past two years and organize events and construction as a hobby. They say their team consists of users from across the country who volunteer their time to the project.

The team has begun work in a number of Alabama locations including Montgomery, Birmingham, Huntsville and Athens. They’ve even executed complex construction projects such as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and the entire Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Braden is in mechanical engineering and said his background has helped him master some of the more complex building techniques that require a lot of background calculations and extensive planning.

Build the World

Stay-at-home orders and pandemic lockdowns offered the perfect opportunity for gamers with tons of spare time on their hands to contribute toward a digital “worldwide” cause.

Right on the onset of the pandemic, YouTuber PippenFT launched the project in March 2020 with a video announcement that went viral overnight and amassed a substantial amount of interested volunteers.

“Very quickly the project had to adapt to find moderators and people who could begin to make the project work,” Braden said. He joined the project on Day 2 and launched a team of Tennessee builders in mid-April. Colton stepped in a couple of weeks later and formed an Alabama unit in May with just a dozen members. Several state groups began to collaborate and a regional BTE Southeast build team formed that summer to include Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia. The Southeast team currently has a 300-user workforce. Discussions are currently underway to onboard Texas’s 100 builders into the region.

The project is particularly unique in that it is rebuilding the entire globe according to a 1:1 ratio, with a single Minecraft block unit equaling one cubic meter on Earth or 3.333 cubic feet. The whole Earth has been laid out in 500 square-meter plots that are completed one at a time.

“Everything we build is to scale with how it is in real life in relation to small details and perspective,” Braden said. “The capitol building in Nashville is 80 or 90 feet tall, so it’s 80 or 90 blocks high in Minecraft.”

Most major metropolitan cities and famous geological landmarks have been completely reconstructed, such as New York City and London. Currently, the project has 4,586 ongoing build projects, which together cover about 6,801 square kilometers.

“You can actually go to Mount Everest and climb up it,” Colton said.

Braden said he has walked through a Minecraft remake of Horseshoe Bend at the Grand Canyon. He said there has been an extensive amount of work produced in Germany and France. Users have completed the entire continent of Antarctica.

BTE Southeast

The group shares a Discord channel, a communications platform commonly used by online gamers. The channel is used to distribute plans and announce building events. The worldwide Build the Earth community has roughly 200,000 members. BTE Southeast has roughly 300.

The first collaborative project for BTE Southeast was Montgomery. The build team has logged nearly six months of work in the city. Colton said it’s the most extensive and completely restructured area on their server and attracted volunteer work from across the country.

The region’s server bandwidth will allow as many as 30 builders to be online at any given time who will be talking with each other through their Discord channel. Colton said lag becomes an issue if there are too many users at one time. Hundreds of different users at different times will normally participate throughout the course of a project.

Random building was adequate at a small scale, but moderators quickly realized organization was needed to focus the efforts of the several hundred users. The region began hosting special build events to target specific metro and downtown areas. Capitol buildings are the first structures worked on in a state.

Once cities or grid blocks are completed, they’re submitted as a final product to the worldwide project database. The final product of Build the Earth will make the Minecraft server available to everyone to explore.

The building process

Braden said teams download LiDAR data from government databases for elevation and structure references. Engineer teams will lay out build sites using survey tools available through open-source street view and maps for reference points to ensure proper orientation. Once building outlines are completed, builders go back through to add texturing details and appropriate materials to make them reflect their real-world counterparts.

Building the Earth has presented a number of challenges for builders. For one, the standard Minecraft game limits users to a world height of 156 block units. A 1:1 ratio would mean builders could only build 156 meters high. A special game modification pack was developed, known as the Cubic Chunks Mod, and created a work-around for unlimited in-world height.

Laying out the globe as a flat Earth has also presented challenges.

“Like most civilizations in the history of the world, we ran into the very common issue of placing a spherical landscape onto a flat surface without distortion,” Braden said.

The original plan was to use an equirectangular projection maps that lays out the earth on a flat, even grid. The problem with this model is that it requires progressive distortion and stretching the farther you move away from the equator.

Project planners crowdsourced the problem with mathematicians and a world-renowned cartographer to find a solution. They came up with a version of the Dymaxion Map, which lays out the earth in conjoining triangular pieces that force all of the mapping distortions into the Earth’s oceans and preserve accuracy on landmasses.

“Luckily, the average builder doesn’t have to deal with any of that,” Colton said, laughing. He said their online community is laid back and allows users to enjoy the building process.

“Anybody can build wherever they want as long as they’re cleared for it,” Colton said.

To ensure accuracy and award build points, there is a special team that audits projects. The better detailed a build, the more points you earn. The more points a builder earns, the faster he or she can rank up and get permitted for complex projects.

Colton said beginning builders are free to build simple structures like residential homes and low-rise commercial buildings. Senior builders are permitted for larger structures like strip malls, and department stores. Master builders can work on central business districts, skyscrapers and historical sites. The highest rank is “Architect” which permits you for stadiums and amusement parks.

Persons interested in joining the project can go to buildtheearth.net and register with BTE Southeast. The site gives instructions to join the group’s communication channels as well as the needed software to participate.