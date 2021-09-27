Former District Two City Councilman William Carroll is looking to regain his seat. He was set to face incumbent Levon Manzie in the run-off on Tuesday, October 5. Manzie, of course, died rather unexpectedly last week from complications from kidney disease. Manzie will remain on the ballot and there are some pushing a vote for the deceased councilman in an effort to hit the “reset” button and force a special election. Carroll is hoping that won’t happen. We talk about the issues and challenges facing the district, crime, annexation, among other things. Editor’s Note: This was recorded before Manzie’s death.