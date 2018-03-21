In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Mobile County Public School System selected Chresal Threadgill as its next superintendent — making him the first African-American to lead the state’s oldest and largest public school system.

After a national search, the Mobile County School Board narrowed its search to three finalists who each interviewed with board members earlier this week.

Threadgill, a Mobile native and LeFlore High School graduate, was the only finalist currently employed by MCPSS. He resigned as the superintendent of Elba City Schools last summer to take a position as the chief of staff under outgoing MCPSS Superintendent Martha Peek.

His internal knowledge seemed to serve Threadgill well, as he was the only candidate to acknowledge some of MCPSS’ key challenges during his address to the board and members of the community on Monday, March 19.

“Nine of our schools are labeled failing. Twenty-three of our schools were graded as Ds and Fs. We are the home of the first charter school and some believe there should be more, and we have a city who believes that separating the school system would be best,” he said. “When I think about these challenges, the word ‘resilient’ resonates in my mind. Resilient means to move quickly from difficulties, and we can overcome these obstacles by selecting leaders who can resiliently move this school district forward.”

Threadgill said he has a “vested interest” in addressing those problems because his wife is an MCPSS teacher and his three children are all enrolled in local schools. He also has a family history in the local school system. His grandfather, W.A. Threadgill, was a longtime principal at Robbins Elementary and his grandmother, Marguerite Threadgill taught shorthand at Blount.

Despite those connections, though Threadgill sought his first teaching job elsewhere — starting as a teacher and becoming a principal at Greenville High School before taking on an assistant superintendent position in Troy City Schools and eventually taking the reins in Elba.

However, Threadgill told the board that his career path was very intentional.

“It was important, for me, to be hired not on who I was related to but of my own merit, and it was important for me to go off — to fail and succeed — on my own,” he said. “Now I’m coming back home, and it’s not for a title or a position because I could have had that in Elba. I came home to make a difference.”

Ever since he relocated to Mobile, Threadgill has been rumored to be a top contender to replace Peek. He withdrew his name as one of two finalists for a superintendent position at Decatur City Schools in late June of 2017 and was working in Mobile by August.

However, board member Reginald Crenshaw said the board conducted a true national search using a “quantitative” and transparent” process to whittle a list of 30 candidates down to three and to eventually select Threadgill for the post.

Speaking to Lagniappe, Crenshaw said the board considered input from employees, parents, community groups when making its decision — most of whom leaned toward Threadgill. However, Crenshaw said it was a “stamp of approval” from principals and the local business community that let him know Threadgill “had the right stuff.”

“What really set him apart for me was his ability to address the problems of the Mobile County school system. There are some great spots — some great things going on, but also we have some areas that need to be strengthened,” Crenshaw said. “Those two things along with his genuine interest in children played a major role in my support.”

Board President Bill Foster said he decided to support Threadgill after a day of interviews and community addresses from finalists earlier this week. However, it wasn’t the interview itself that sold Foster as much as it was Threadgill’s interactions before and after.

“What we did the other day was not just the interview, we watched how these candidates interacted with other people. You watch people’s interactions with others — how they talk to them, what they do — you see that over the course of time,” he said. “This is a big job, and you’ve got to interact with a whole bunch of folks from all over this county.”

In his own words, Threadgill seemed to suggest a focus on personal interaction was intentional. He said his primary objective between now and his first day on July 1 would be to build relationships with teachers and students.

“The first day on the job I’m going to eat lunch with one of the students. I don’t want it to be about me, this is a great day for students in Mobile County,” he said. “My number one priorities are going to be building relationships, finance and personnel.”

Though Threadgill didn’t get into much detail about what changes MCPSS might make under his leadership, he did say addressing and improving the district’s nine “failing” schools under the Alabama Accountability Act would be one of them.

He called those schools — the majority of which are located in Mobile’s inner city — disadvantaged, adding that he wants to address those problems and others by getting from “trying to correct things just on the surface level.” He also said he’d “focus on personnel” to help improve those schools, though he didn’t’ elaborate on that statement.

Threadgill suggested his background has prepared him to come into a school system facing challenges like MCPSS.

During his community address, Threadgill said he took the reigns in Elba during a critical time for the 1A system. It was losing students, struggling with academics and finance and had had five superintendents in six years.

“The state superintendent at the time told me, either I turn it around or that city school system would be joining in with the county,” he said. “I was under a lot of pressure, but I assembled an amazing team and together we turned things around.”

Since then, Elba’s graduation rate has increased from 63 percent to 96 percent and the overall grade for the system has gone from what Threadgill says was a D [the state did not publicly release systemwide letter grades until 2018] to a B in 2018.

Though it wasn’t mentioned by most members of the board, Threadgill’s hiring as MCPSS’ first African American superintendent could be significant for a 182-year-old system that’s been accused of not prioritizing predominantly black schools in the past.

While MCPSS’ overall student population is roughly 49.6 percent African American, black students statistically make up nearly 100 percent of Mobile’s inner city schools — some of which have struggled academically in recent years and others have been permanently closed.

Board member Robert Battles’s district includes many of those schools. Though he said race wasn’t a deciding factor in selecting Threadgill, Battles said having representation in the system’s leadership could have a positive impact on African American students.

“If you see somebody like you, you might want to be like them,” he said. “Mr. Threadgill presented to me what I think is commensurate with not only being a role model but being an example that we too can take charge and do honorable jobs like anyone else.”

Threadgill is scheduled to officially start the job on July 1, following Peek’s official retirement at the end of June. He will continue in his role as chief of staff until then.

In the meantime, Foster said MCPSS will negotiate a contract with Threadgill to solidify details about his salary, benefits and performance measures. Peek currently makes $215,332 a year, which is the second highest salary received by any school administrator in the state.