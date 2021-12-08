Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced today the City of Mobile will be offering enhanced down payment assistance to qualifying frontline healthcare workers and active certified teachers.

As one of Mobile’s affordable housing initiatives, the Down Payment Assistance Program helps bridge some of the financial gaps that are often barriers to first-time homeownership. It provides up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for first time homebuyers who meet federal income requirements and intend to occupy the home as their primary residence. First-time homeowners purchasing a house on a formerly blighted property in the City of Mobile can also receive additional down payment assistance.

Last year, the City began offering expanded down payment assistance of up to $20,000 to qualifying employees of the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. With additional federal dollars coming to the City through the American Rescue Plan, Mayor Stimpson’s office announced Wednesday that qualifying frontline healthcare workers and active certified teachers will now also be eligible for up to $20,000 in down payment assistance through the program.

“I think we all learned during the COVID-19 pandemic just how vital our healthcare workers are to public health and safety. Our teachers also showed their versatility and commitment as they adapted to make sure our children’s education continued despite ever-changing circumstances,” Stimpson said. “Offering down payment assistance to our first responders has helped our employees find affordable housing and put hardworking public servants in local neighborhoods. Now we want to do the same for others.”

The Down Payment Assistance Program is one of several affordable housing programs established under the Stimpson administration and one of the many ways the City of Mobile is working to create or preserve more than 1,000 affordable homes across Mobile by 2026. More information about all of Mobile’s housing programs is available here and more information on down payment assistance is available here.