To the editor:

I attended the Mobile Opera production of La Boheme last weekend and was tremendously impressed by the quality of the performance. Any stage in the world would have been proud to have those singers. The stage direction was admirable and the orchestra was superbly led by Maestro Bernard McDonald.

I am a Past President of the board of directors of Mobile Opera and have seen many opera productions both here and elsewhere including the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Our Opera ranks among the top ten regional opera companies in the nation. What a great benefit to our community to have this gem of an opera company right here in Mobile!

Thank you for your support of the arts, including opera, in Mobile.

Spencer C. Frost, III

Mobile, AL