A 20-year-old and 29-year-old were killed in two separate shootings over the weekend, bringing Mobile ever closer to its deadliest year in two decades.

The Mobile Police Department announced Monday morning it will be investigating the deadly shooting incidents which both occurred Sunday afternoon and resulted in a total of four female victims.

A drive-by shooting on Sunday, Nov. 28, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. around 4 p.m., resulted in two women being shot while in their vehicle.

According to a report released Monday morning, the two victims arrived at USA Health University Hospital in their personal vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD learned the two female victims were driving near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Cemetery Lane when an unknown subject began shooting from another vehicle.

Canyra Osborne, 20, later died from her injuries. A second victim, 21, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 40 minutes later, officers responded to the 1800 block of Ogburn Ave. in reference to two individuals shot.

Upon arrival, they located two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Quanita Fletcher, 29, one of the victims, later died as a result of her injuries. The second female victim, 28, remains in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the incident as a domestic violence case.

MPD is requesting help in these investigations and is asking if anyone has information into these cases to contact Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.

The two deaths are the 48th and 49th homicides for 2021 in the City of Mobile and follow a spike in recent shooting incidents. In 2017, 50 homicides were recorded. In 1990, there were 56. Recent deaths include a double homicide last Sunday, Nov. 21, when two men were killed while driving on Rangeline Road south of Interstate 10.

MPD Police Chief Paul Prine has indicated previously the bulk of recent shooting incidents are by known assailants and are often retaliatory. During a press conference on Nov. 22, he told local media that victims of these shootings typically will not comply with investigations. He said many of these assaults are taking place in Mobile’s first and third precincts and the MPD is responding with increased patrols in problem areas.