Mobile law enforcement officers are hoping to build more relationships – one cup at a time. In coordination with the nationwide program, the Mobile Police Department will be hosting Coffee with A Cop Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at

Mobile law enforcement officers are hoping to build more relationships – one cup at a time.

In coordination with the nationwide program, the Mobile Police Department will be hosting Coffee with A Cop Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bievenille Square located at 150 Dauphin Street.

The event is being sponsored by the MPD Crime Prevention Unit to bring police officers and the community together over coffee with hopes of facilitating conversations and leading to more insights into the challenges and concerns experienced by both groups.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be providing complimentary donut holes and fresh coffee, lemonade and iced tea will be provided.

There will be no speeches and no event itinerary. More than 10 supporting organizations will be on-site to provide information about their services to the community.

The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

Coffee with a Cop events began in 2011 and became a part of National Community Policing Week in 2016. The promotional event now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October.

“Coffee with a Cop events are held in 33 nations and 9 languages, all with the aim of creating a space where there are no communication barriers,” said Coffee with a Cop Instructor Sgt. Chris Cognac.

Square located at 150 Dauphin Street.

The event is being sponsored by the MPD Crime Prevention Unit to bring police officers and the community together over coffee with hopes of facilitating conversations and leading to more insights into the challenges and concerns experienced by both groups.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be providing complimentary donut holes and fresh coffee, lemonade and iced tea will be provided.

There will be no speeches and no event itinerary. More than 10 supporting organizations will be on-site to provide information about their services to the community.

The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

Coffee with a Cop events began in 2011 and became a part of National Community Policing Week in 2016. The promotional event now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October.

“Coffee with a Cop events are held in 33 nations and 9 languages, all with the aim of creating a space where there are no communication barriers,” said Coffee with a Cop Instructor Sgt. Chris Cognac.