In an aggressive plan to stem the loss of officers to other agencies, the Mobile Police Department is looking to increase payroll costs between $4.5 million and $6.2 million.

The pay raise proposal is detailed in the Mobile Police Department’s 2022-2027 five-year plan which was published Monday, Feb. 21 and is among a number of big-ticket items the law enforcement agency sees necessary for the near future.

The city’s law enforcement arm has been facing record rates of officer attrition, with 101 sworn officers and 60 civilian personnel leaving the department in the last year alone, according to MPD. The agency was only able to replace 62 of those officer positions. Since 2015, there have been 758 employees to leave MPD.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

“The department is funded for 491 sworn positions but currently has 28 vacancies,” the plan states. “It is vital that those positions be filled as soon as possible for the department to effectively succeed at its mission of becoming the safest city in America.”

The workforce challenges are believed to be due to the increased stress and scrutiny of police officers over the past decade, as well as the increased competition for qualified officers among departments.

A 15-percent raise would bring the starting salary for a Mobile police office from $40,528 to $46,607. A 20-percent raise would hike the starting pay to $48,634 and is expected to discourage officer poaching from other local agencies, specifically the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, which is normally able to provide a 5-percent pay increase, higher rank, signing bonuses and smaller workload. According to job advertisements, starting pay for MCSO sheriff’s deputies begins at $42,506.

The plan also calls for strategic restructuring and has the department consolidate its two assistant chief positions into one and remove 10 lieutenant positions, two from each precinct. The plan states this will further decentralize the command and save more than $600,000.

Buildings and cruisers

The strategic plan also seeks to address the department’s facilities and vehicle fleet.

Completely replacing its headquarters building is the most immediate need due to the age, wear and current design of the building. The plan is for a combined police-and-fire administrative complex which would also serve as a fire station, saving the city as much as 20 percent in the cost of two separate complexes.

Plans have the current headquarters building being demolished and a new, three-story public safety office being built on the opposite side of the property, orienting the facility on Airport Boulevard instead of Government Street. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2024.

There are currently nine main MPD facilities, including five precinct offices, headquarters and offices for the Gulf Coast Technology Center, Special Investigations and Western Administrative Center.

The first precinct will be relocated to 2601 Dauphin Island Parkway from Broad and Virginia streets. Per month expenses for the facility have increased from an estimated $14,300 per month to $16,650 per month. The new precinct is expected to be fully operational between July and October of this year.

A Traffic Safety Unit will take over the first precinct space, allowing for rapid response to most incidents on the interstates and downtown. The unit will feature a motorcycle rapid-repair shop. A new canine and mounted facility will be constructed at 6449 Moffett Road, a 24-acre property already owned by the city. The facility is expected to be built for $210,000.

Car computer chip shortages resulted in MPD not being able to obtain any patrol vehicles in 2021, adding a hiccup to its ability to rotate out its aging vehicle fleet. The department expects rises in repair costs due to the delay. The city’s first batch of Chevrolet Tahoes purchased in 2017 are scheduled to be replaced. It will cost roughly $4.3 million per year to continue its fleet rotation.

The department is also making plans to purchase a concession truck for $100,000 using civil asset forfeiture funds. The vehicle would provide meals to personnel during large-scale logistical events, such as emergency response and community outreach.

A new mobile command center is being planned to replace the city’s current unit. MPD is considering an $889,000 command vehicle, or a $500,000 command trailer.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the strategic plan’s aim is to ultimately bolster public safety.

“The goal of the City of Mobile was to become the safest, most business and family-friendly city in America by 2020,” Prine said. “Now that 2020 has passed, we are still attempting to attain that goal. The Mobile Police Department must be ready to deliver on the mission of becoming the ‘Safest City in America with Respect for Everyone. In order to do this, the department must simultaneously advance its technological capabilities and delivery of service while sustaining adequate manpower resources to deliver on that objective.”