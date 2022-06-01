In an unprecedented expression of passion, a Mobile Police Department official said Wednesday afternoon that it’s time for the city to stop being shy about the problem of young Black men and their involvement with gun violence.

“There’s a subculture of gun violence in the city of Mobile with young Black men, and it’s high damn time we did something about it. I’ve said it, so no one has to be called a racist anymore,” said MPD Sgt. John Young.

The emotional comments came as Young addressed gathered members of Mobile’s broadcast media Wednesday during a perp walk for Lamonyae Forrest, 19, who has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of a 14-year-old Ciara Jackson on Michael Donald Avenue early that morning. A 16-year-old has also been charged with murder. Jackson’s death is the 23rd homicide in Mobile this year and comes just one day after the shooting death of 11-year-old LeQuinten Morrissette in RV Taylor apartment community.

Young’s comments begin at 4:15 in the following video

Young, who is African American, minced no words in expressing that he did not want Jackson’s death overshadowed by the details of the investigation.

“I don’t want her to be another number,” Young said. “I want this one to galvanize this city to make a stand against the violence that’s being perpetuated.”

Young noted that Michael Donald was the last known lynching victim of the Ku Klux Klan in 1980. Now, 40 years later, Young says more innocent blood has been shed on that street. He said the slaying of Jackson on the street meant to memorialize Donald’s death and sacrifice was “disgusting.”

“Our homicides: 19, 19, 18, 17, 16, 14, 11, and 4-years-old were all Black children,” Young said. “When are we as a city going to wake up and say, ‘let’s address this issue?’ I’ve said it, now it’s out in the open, right? Whatever happens to me, fine. If you guys slay me in the media, fine. But don’t forget these innocent Black lives that have been lost.”

One reporter asked Young what could be done about the situation. He said acknowledging it as a problem is the first step.

“Let’s start there,” Young said.

Another reporter attempted to ask Young about the details of the case and the weapons. Young was visibly upset about the shift in direction.

“We’re not going to get into what weapons were recovered. It’s an ongoing investigation,” Young said. “As it stands now, a 14-year-old girl was killed by a gun held in hand by a Black man. Whether it was a Glock switch, a shotgun or any other weapon, the loss of a tragic life is my point at this time. I want you to focus on this young Black girl that was shot down last night. Let that be what you talk about along with the 11-year-old who was killed the other night.”

Another reporter asked if the Morrissette deaths and Jackson’s death were connected.

“We don’t believe they’re connected. The connection is that these guns were held in the hands of young Black men,” Young said, adding that the city needs to figure out why this demographic is perpetually involved in gun violence.

“There must be a better solution than killing somebody. There has to be a better solution,” Young said.