A 19-year-old Semmes man has been arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection with the Friday night shooting at a Mobile high school football game.
According to a Mobile Police Department spokesperson, officers arrested Jai Scott on Saturday, Oct. 16, and booked him into Mobile County Metro Jail at 10:50 p.m. where he remains in custody. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.
MPD says Scott was allegedly involved in the shooting which took place on Friday, Oct. 15, near the end of the Vigor-Williamson football game being played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The incident left four victims injured with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim with a life-threatening injury.
On Saturday, MPD shared a picture of security camera footage with the public in an attempt to identify suspects.
