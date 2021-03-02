The Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are investigating a fire and death on Gibson Street early Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified by police as 59-year-old Robert Radcliff Jr., was found outside a detached shed on the property on the 2100 block of Gibson Street.

Upon arrival on scene at about 1 a.m., Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel discovered flames and large plumes of smoke coming from the 350-square-foot structure behind the residence.

Teams immediately initiated fire scene operations, as a water source was established. Fire suppression crews entered the structure to begin the initial fire attack. All signs of fire were extinguished without further incident.

There were no occupants discovered inside of the structure.

Flames were confined to the structure, with no extension to the main residence or any adjacent structures. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.