The Mobile Police Department will no longer be making custodial arrests on minor, non-violent charges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference today, Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber told reporters MPD officers would resist taking suspects into custody and instead opt for appearance bonds and notices of court appearance for complaints adjudicated through Municipal Court. The move, Barber said, would help ensure the safety of the officer and the suspect while the area is under a state of emergency.

“We’re looking for ways in lieu of custodial arrest and so we have come up with that through working with the courts and the prosecutors,” he said. “It will reduce the number of patients at the jail … It will reduce the exposure as well as the exposure of the officer to the individual who is receiving the notice to appear.”

Advertisements

A custodial arrest is still an option for officers if a suspect doesn’t agree to the notice, Barber said.

“Now, you still have a right to a custodial arrest,” he said. “So, if you want to refuse to sign this particular paperwork to appear in court, we’ll certainly oblige you with a custodial arrest.”

The number of the city’s first responders who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies through blood testing currently stands at 30, Barber confirmed. That breaks down to 20 police officers and 10 firefighters. All have been quarantined for the time being, but once cleared of the virus through a swab test each will return back to work.

The blood test is used to detect antibodies for the virus, which means the patient’s body could still be fighting the disease, or it could’ve recently run its course. That’s why each of the first responders will get a swab test to confirm a possible diagnosis.

The swab test results for affected officers and firefighters have not returned yet. Each was tested at the Mobile Infirmary site, Barber said, and all but one were asymptomatic. One firefighter showed minor symptoms of COVID-19, Barber said.

The 30 first responders who tested positive for the antibodies have not been added to the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. That number currently stands at 69. Baldwin County currently has 25 confirmed cases.

Stimpson touted his executive order for grocery stores and big-box retailers and clarified that the city helped these stores come up with an emergency capacity by taking the building’s square footage and dividing it by 75. The formula gives a store a rough idea of what Stimpson’s executive order calling for 40 percent of capacity would look like, he said.