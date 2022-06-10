An administrative investigation is underway by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) after one of its officers opened fire on a former employee during an altercation in Washington County.

According to an incident report released Friday afternoon, Robert Harris, a former MPD officer, was arrested around midnight the night before and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and attempting to elude after refusing to cooperate with law enforcement during an encounter in McIntosh. Police shot at Harris during the encounter. However, he was unharmed and is currently detained in the Washington County Jail.

The report states that MPD Cpl. Raymond Grissett was driving home in his police cruiser when he passed Harris in the roadway near Highway 43 and John Johnston Road. Grissett changed lanes to maneuver around Harris when Harris allegedly struck the cruiser as it passed. MPD stated Grissett turned around to investigate and was joined by a McIntosh law enforcement officer who had already been dispatched to the area in regards to the situation.

According to the preliminary report, Harris was acting erratically and combative while making suicidal statements and refused the officers’ repeated commands. Harris reportedly tried to coerce officers to take his life and produced an object from behind his back as if it were a weapon.

The unnamed McIntosh officer deployed his taser at that time. However, it had no effect. Grissett then fired his weapon twice and missed Harris both times.

Harris then fled the scene and allegedly car-jacked a vehicle from a motorist passing nearby. A short pursuit ensued and resulted in Harris crashing into a nearby convenience store where he was ultimately detained.

Grissett has been placed on administrative duty while MPD officials review the incident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is conducting an investigation into the vehicle collision and the McIntosh Police Department is the investigating agency.

According to MPD, Harris resigned as a Mobile police officer on March 30 while the subject of an administrative and criminal investigation regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor. Harris resigned before the conclusion of the case, which a Mobile County grand jury no-billed in April.