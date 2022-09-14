And earlier this year, the Port of Mobile was the starting point for two vessels that will increase the port’s shipping capabilities while helping Alabama businesses internationally.

In a joint venture by Genesee & Wyoming and SEACOR Holdings — Central Gulf Railway (CGR) — two rail ferries will allow for an expedited shipping route connecting the U.S. and Canadian rail networks to central and southern Mexico.

CGR is a terminal railroad and is headquartered in Mobile. The venture began its operations in 2000. In 2017, Genesee & Wyoming and SEACOR Holdings formed a joint venture and acquired CGR.

The two doubledecker roll-on/roll-off ferries — which have been deemed the largest in the world and replace the two existing ferries that previously covered the route — are named the Cherokee and the Mayan. Both ferries measure 590 feet in length and are a good bit faster than their predecessors — capable of doing 14 knots versus 9 knots. This allows for a larger quantity of shipping as well as an expedited service over previous ferries.

The ferries are also designed to carry up to 135 railcars each, which is a 17 percent capacity increase per trip, according to CGR. Annually, the ferries will be able to transport 28,000 railcars along the route.

Alabama Port Authority Director and Chief Executive Officer John Driscoll believes that by having CGR, Alabama businesses have more direct access to certain key markets in Mexico than they had before.

“CG Railway is an incredibly unique asset to the Port of Mobile that serves the entire region,” Driscoll said. “We would not be able to offer this service without the hardworking men and women who keep freight trains moving day in and day out, particularly the Port’s railroad, TASD, which loads and unloads hundreds of rail cars for these ships each week. With CGR, Alabama businesses have direct, two-day access into the important aggregate and automotive markets in Mexico and are able to keep trade lanes open and supply chains moving.”

The Cherokee started its service in September 2021 while the Mayan made its debut in March of this year.

The route, which spans 956 miles across the Gulf of Mexico from the Port of Mobile to the Port of Coatzacoalcos in Mexico, will ship railcars containing commodities such as hazardous chemicals, petroleum products, forest products, agricultural products, metals, food and kindred every seven days.

Not only will the two ferries increase operating efficiency with the new shipping route to Mexico, but there is also a goal of aiming to improve the environmental footprint left by the company along its routes..

According to information provided by CGR, with the new routes of the Cherokee and Mayan ferries — which includes on average 140 railcars — there are around 343 tons of CO2 emissions. Whereas with 622 trucks — which is the estimate of how many would be needed to transport the same amount of cargo — there would be over 3,300 tons of CO2 emissions.

In its initial voyage on Sept. 12, 2021, the Cherokee took 122 railcars across the Gulf of Mexico to its destination, the Port of Coatzacoalcos, bringing back 130 railcars on Sept. 18 to conclude its maiden voyage.

With the addition of the two rail ferries, CGR Services also constructed a full-service railcar repair shop, warehouse and transload services at the Port of Mobile.