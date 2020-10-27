All Mobile County Public schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 28 due to the possibility of inclement weather related to Tropical Storm Zeta.
MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said in a statement he wanted to err on the side of caution, with the storm’s potential for unknown impacts.
“Even with the brunt of the impact not being predicted until Wednesday evening, there is a strong chance of tornadoes and increased winds during school hours tomorrow,” he said in the statement. “I cannot place anyone in jeopardy with unknown road conditions, power outages and personal aftermath caused by a natural event.”
Threadgill said the schools are monitoring the situation and would wait until tomorrow to make a decision about Thursday.
Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will be open tomorrow, but all after-school activities would be canceled. A decision about Thursday will be made later.
