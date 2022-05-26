The NAIA Softball World Series is scheduled to begin today (Thursday, May 26) at South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Ga., with the University of Mobile Rams set as the tournament’s top-seeded team. The Rams, 49-2 on the season, opened the year with a school record 34-game win streak and currently are on an 11-game win streak heading into their first game of the tournament Friday.

The Rams, who won the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, then swept through the NAIA first-round tournament they hosted in Gulf Shores, received a first-round bye. They will play at 6 p.m. CDT Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 seed Grand View of Iowa and No. 9 seed Tennessee Wesleyan.

The 10-team, double elimination tournament is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, June 1.

“It definitely feels good. It’s something I can say I have never done,” Mobile head coach Alison Sellers-Cook said of her team’s overall No. 1 ranking in the World Series.

Having rolled through the first-round games of the national tournament, Sellers-Cook said she feels good about her team heading into the World Series.

“We swung the bat really well and our defense was sound (last week),” she said. “I was really pleased with that. We sat for two weeks (following the conference tournament) and I was a little worried about sitting for two weeks as to how we would play because we had been playing well and rolling well. But when you sit for two weeks with no play at all I was worried about how that would affect us. You’ve got 40 teams across the country and they all can play well.

“I knew the teams that we played were going to challenge our bats and challenge our pitching. I think our pitchers would say they probably didn’t have their best stuff, but not their best got the job done, too. They pushed through and did what they needed to get done to be successful.”

Despite the off time, Sellers-Cook said the Rams responded when they were asked to do so and they enter this week with only one goal in mind — win the tournament and with it the national championship. Faring well in the first-round games of the tournament provided added confidence heading into the World Series, she said.

“We were behind twice, in our first game and our third game, and the girls, it didn’t matter that we were behind,” Sellers-Cook said. “They always know that they can come back and do whatever they need to do (to win). That mentality, it helps tremendously, and they work hard at what they’re doing.”

As a team, Mobile is batting .363 and is averaging 7.2 runs per game with a .406 on-base percentage and a .493 slugging percentage. The team is not noted for hitting home runs — it has just 23 on the year — but it also has only struck out 93 times in 1,423 at-bats. Caitlin McRee, a junior who played her prep career at Baker, has only one strikeout all season and is No. 2 on the team with a .438 batting average. She also has 12 doubles, 45 runs batted in and a .443 on-base percentage.

Jaden Morace, a senior from Fairhope, leads the team in average (.443), 31 stolen bases in 33 tries, a .500 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, six triples and 72 runs scored.

Other major contributors include several players who played their prep careers in the Mobile area. Courtney Ellzey, a senior from Satsuma, is hitting .378 and has 12 doubles, 41 RBI and has struck out only four times; Kristen Black, a junior from Saraland, is batting .362 with 47 hits; freshman Madilyn Sheffield of Saraland is batting .330 with 21 RBI and 36 hits; Satsuma freshman Ashlyn Stewart is batting .298 with 24 RBI and four home runs; and Katie Head, a junior from Saraland, is hitting .381 with six home runs (tops on team) and 35 RBI.

Eila Infante of Venezuela is batting .357 with 11 doubles and 34 RBI, while Prattville senior Kaylee Pullin is hitting .353 with four home runs and 55 RBI.

In the circle, the Rams are led by Brinkley Goff, a junior from Saraland, who is 22-0 with 13 complete games, 112 strikeouts, two saves and a 1.17 earned run average in 132 innings of work and 27 appearances. She is matched by Emily Butts, a junior from Pell City, who is 22-0 with 13 complete games, 144.2 innings of work, 28 appearances, 105 strikeouts and a 1.26 ERA.