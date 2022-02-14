By Pastor Byron M. Daniel, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Mobile

Late last week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson formally released his redistricting plan to the Mobile City Council and to the public. We, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) vehemently oppose this redistricting plan because it is insufficient to meet the goal of creating a fourth city council district with a clear majority of the Black voting age population to ensure the community can elect a candidate of their choice.

The IMA is an organization that has been in existence for over 60 years. It was born out of the need for the African American community to have an interdenominational body that addresses the social, economic and political needs of their members and communities in the greater Mobile area. It comprises clergy men and women who serve throughout the city as an avenue of communication between clergy, congregations, communities and public officials. These needs are more present now than ever.

Unfortunately, from the very start, the redistricting process has been deeply flawed — riddled with mistakes, a lack of transparency and frankly, dismissiveness by too many of our city leaders.

When Mayor Stimpson released his proposed “first draft” of the new map to the public, he did so after providing a different map and set of numbers to the media. So, while the public read headlines proclaiming a “fourth majority Black council district,” the actual proposed number of Black voting age population for the district found buried in his nightly newsletter was 47.68 percent. The first proposal also cut into the Black voting age population in District 2, where efforts to dilute the Black vote have been going on for years. This wasn’t a “first draft,” it was a non-starter and a slap in the face to the community and rule of law.

As soon as the proposed map was released, there was immediate concern and an outcry for an opportunity for community involvement. It was clear that while the administration was aware this process was coming since entering office, there was no plan in place to allow for any community education or engagement on the proposal. When that lack of transparency was exposed, a haphazard set of district and virtual meetings were thrown together.

However, as anyone who attended any of these meetings could tell you, they were little more than a dog-and-pony show with no true effort to educate attendees on the process and city’s obligations and no meaningful opportunity for discussion. This was illustrated well by the fact that despite all the concern expressed during the last three meetings last week, the map didn’t appear to change at all during that time and it was presented only 14 hours after the final community meeting.

Meanwhile, concerned citizens have been coming down to City Council meetings week after week to express their concerns about the process and initial proposal. But instead of being met by a willing audience, more often than not citizens’ pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Time after time, when members of the public approached the podium, many councilmembers appeared to have suddenly received urgent messages on their cell phones while the Mayor simply got up and left using one excuse or another. It would seem both bodies could schedule around this important weekly transacting of city business and at least appear to be listening or engaged when citizens come down to speak.

One councilmember actually publicly stated that not only had he decided not to engage with the public but that he had also urged some of his colleagues not to either. That is an absolute dereliction of duty.

This process should not have played out this way. This is incredibly straightforward. After the 2020 US Census, there must be a fourth city council district with a clear majority of the Black voting age population to ensure the community can elect a candidate of their choice.

The Administration could have simply released a proposal with at least the threshold 53 percent Black voting age population in a fourth city council district.

But instead, they have ignored the public’s calls for this and only acted when the pressure of their lack of transparency became untenable while making ridiculous arguments from not being obligated to meet the legal standards of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act to prioritizing councilmember’s homes and feelings.

One councilmember, protecting their fiefdom, does not trump complying with federal law and meeting obligations to the citizens of Mobile. It’s mind-boggling that’s even an argument.

While it’s shocking in some respects, for too long, it’s been politics as usual in Mobile.

But not this time. We aren’t going away. And, quite frankly, you shouldn’t want us to. This is an opportunity. Let’s stop the games and get this done. We are talking a few percentage points. A neighborhood or two. A few hundred households. We can do this. And we are hopeful we, as a city, will. Not just for our community but for the city and the future.

Byron M. Daniel serves as Pastor at the Mt Zion Primitive Baptist Church as well as President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Mobile.