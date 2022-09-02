It’s a training exercise that will hopefully never have to be put to the test.

The Mobile Regional Airport recently held an emergency preparedness training exercise with the help of multiple local agencies and over 30 volunteers.

A simulation of a plane crash was the focus of this year’s exercise with volunteers playing the roles of passengers involved in the crash. Responders were then graded based on their responses to the exercise.

Mobile Airport Authority Marketing Coordinator Devon Calametti says while the plans have been on paper for an extended period of time, to actually see the plan enacted allows for changes to be made and mistakes to be corrected before an actual event occurs.

“Anytime you can get that number of public agencies together to practice a full-scale emergency response like that, it’s invaluable,” Calametti said. “You can write a plan on paper all day long. But as we are able to put it into action we might be able to see where there may be a gap that you weren’t accounting for.”

The exercise, which takes place every three years to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards, tests the airport’s crisis readiness in the event of a catastrophe.

Volunteers were assigned “injuries”, with some being more severe than others, to test how responders would deal with different situations. Once responders assessed each volunteer, some that were assigned more severe injuries were then transported to a makeshift hospital where they were then “treated”.

Kayla Mitchell and James Taylor-Parker, who are both sophomores at Bishop State, were both volunteers in the exercise. For Mitchell, who is currently enrolled in nursing school, getting a chance to participate in an exercise that could potentially impact her directly if one were to happen gives her hope that things go according to plan if the need ever arises.

“The way that I see it is, this is a domino effect. So if everything goes right at the airport and with other departments, it would make things much easier in the event that something like this does happen and could save lives in the process,” Mitchell said.

As for Taylor-Parker, who is a business management student at Bishop, seeing the way each department operates with one another in the event of an emergency is one of the things that stood out the most to him.

“Obviously everyone hopes that something like this never happens. But in the event that it does, this gives the staff and officials the know-how in order to deal with things and properly process and assess the situation,” Taylor-Parker said.

One of the underrated aspects of the training, according to Calametti, is educating the newer staff at the airport and first responders on what to do if a crisis does happen.

“In the airport, you may have some people that have been here for 20 years and have experienced these exercises. But at the same time you may have someone who has been here for only three years and have read the plan and what we are supposed to do but they haven’t been able to be immersed into what will happen during that crisis. You can’t put a value on that,” Calametti said.

Responders participating in the exercise included the Mobile Airport Operations staff, the U.S. Coast guard, Mobile County EMA, Mobile County Police Department, Mobile County Fire & Rescue, Mobile County Health Department, University of South Alabama Hospital, Providence Hospital and WAVE Transit.