It was the middle of December and Cathy Milford sat in the gallery of the U.S. Senate building sobbing.

The West Mobile resident and military widow cried tears of joy as the upper congressional chamber voted to repeal what her advocacy group called a tax on women and men in a similar situation to her. After years of advocacy, she knew the bill was going to pass and result in a much more sustainable living situation for thousands of military families.

“You have to know how much it meant,” Milford said. “It didn’t pass the last two Congresses and we didn’t expect it. You can see why we were so excited.”

At issue for advocates like Milford was the federal government’s handling of the death benefits awarded to the surviving family members of U.S. service men and woman. A majority of these benefits come from two separate pots of money. There is the Survivors’ Benefit Program (SBP) that is paid through the Department of Defense (DOD), and the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) fund that’s paid for through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for service-related deaths. The SBP allotment was based on 55 percent of the service member’s retired pay. The DIC was based upon rank for deaths prior to 1993 and would range from $1,258 to $2,882 per month. However, for deaths after 1993, DIC paid a flat rate of $1,258 per month.

If a military spouse was eligible for both of these payouts, Milford said, the government would only give the family the difference between the two. This means the government would take the $1,258 per month DIC payment away from the total benefit.

This was devastating for many military families, Milford said. In many cases a widow was left to raise children on a substandard allotment and no career to speak of because being a military spouse meant moving often and left no stability for a career of their own, she said.

Milford, who has a math degree, earned a teaching certificate shortly before her husband, Harry, retired as a Coast Guard pilot. He died 26 years ago from an illness. Because she was able to start teaching before he passed, Milford and her two children were better off than most military widows and families, but her heart goes out to those who struggle, especially given what was happening with the benefits.

“How do you pay for daycare and go back to school on what these families were getting?” she asked.

Going against the way she was raised as a military brat and how she had previously lived her life as a military spouse, Milford decided to speak up about the issue and joined a national advocacy group.

“Like a good military spouse you learn to say ‘yes, sir,’” she said. “You learn to follow the rules … That’s the way it is and you suck it up.”

During what became routine trips to Washington over the last four to five years, the retired teacher met with a number of staff working for both current and former federal leaders from Alabama. She had a meeting with the staff of former Sen. Jeff Sessions and later the staff of his replacement, Luther Strange.

“I had a meeting with a staffer for Senator Sessions in 2016 and I thought the meeting went poorly,” she said. “[Another advocate] told me ‘you got 30 minutes with a high staffer. That doesn’t happen.’”

However, she had limited success pushing a bill to give survivors the full benefits until Democratic Sen. Doug Jones took office in 2017. It was Jones who would eventually sponsor bill S622 to repeal the military widows’ tax.

“I had heard about this and I was just stunned and appalled,” Jones said during a recent stop in Mobile. “[Milford has] just been a major help and all of the groups and all the advocates have done such a marvelous job.”

Despite the bill’s creation, it would take a few tries to pass it, Milford said. She was convinced that since the issue only impacted 65,000 families scattered around the U.S. that it wasn’t a priority.

“It’s a small amount of money and makes up less than one-tenth of 1 percent of the military retirement fund,” she said. “No, I don’t think that it was the money. It wasn’t a priority at all.”

Jones’s bill, also sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was attached to the National Defense Authorization bills in both the Senate and the House. In the House it was co-sponsored by Alabama Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell and Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Montrose.

Sewell served on the conference committee, which worked to turn the House and Senate versions of the bill into one that would later be signed by President Donald J. Trump.

Jones acknowledged that the group of advocates for which Milford was a part had tried for more than 20 years to repeal what they called a tax.

“They call it a widows’ tax; it’s really not a tax,” he said. “They were paying death benefit premiums out of their own pockets and then the government just took it. They took it away.”

Jones also acknowledged it took an effort to get the “tax” repealed.

“I worked with house leadership as well as all the groups — all the veterans groups and Gold Star families — it was a really, really really major accomplishment that we were able to get done,” he said. “You know, we ended up with close to 80 co-sponsors of the bill. It was time. It was just time to get that done and I’m just so glad and honored to be a part of it.”

Because of the new law, military families will receive the full benefits in a total of three years, Milford said.

Asked if her husband would be proud of her for this accomplishment, Milford paused and a broad smile swept across her face.

“My children said he would’ve been,” she said. “They say they’re proud of me.”