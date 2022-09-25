USS Enterprise traveled one million miles on nuclear power without an incident over the course of more than five decades, but the ship could make one more trip to a Mobile dock to be dismantled piece by piece.

The Department of the Navy held public meetings by video conference on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20 and Thursday afternoon, Sept. 22 to discuss the dismantlement of the decommissioned nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and fielded questions submitted in advance and asked live from across the country.

Enterprise was the first of its kind when it was completed for duty in 1961, and participated in military actions around the world until it was decommissioned in February 2017 and placed in waterborne storage in Newport News, Virginia. Now, the Navy deems continued waterborne storage untenable, and called dismantlement and disposal “the environmentally responsible action.”

Published in August, their draft environmental impact statement listed four proposals for the fate of the 61-year-old vessel, but designated complete dismantlement in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Brownsville, Texas or Mobile and shipping the broken-down reactors to radioactive waste facilities in Texas, Utah or South Carolina as the Navy’s preferred plan.

Tables in the document estimated the project would begin around 2025 and end around 2030, and cost between $554 million and $696 million. Those working on the project would risk exposure to radiation and other hazardous materials like lead paint and asbestos, but the resulting health risks would be “within applicable federal limits,” the document reads.

In an opening presentation given at both meetings, Jeffrey Avery, who directs the Regulatory and Security Affairs Division of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, explained Navy workers removed 99 percent of the radioactivity from the Enterprise when they drained its eight reactors following decommission.

“The remaining radioactivity is characterized as ‘low-level radioactivity’ in accordance with federal standards and requirements,” he said, “and there [are] decades of experience both within the Navy and the commercial sector involving safe handling and disposal of such ‘low-level radioactivity.’”

Avery said the program for which he works has “total accountability and responsibility for all aspects of naval nuclear propulsions across the lifecycle of a naval nuclear propulsion plant” like the Enterprise, and designated himself as the senior executive responsible for the project. That nuclear-powered vessels have traveled more than 170 million miles without incident is a testament to the Navy’s “uninterrupted track record of safety and environmental stewardship,” he said.

Navy workers have safely disposed of 139 naval reactor compartments since 1986, and were slated to do the same for Enterprise at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, according to a 2012 environmental assessment, but Avery said contracting the ship’s total dismantlement and disposal of radioactive and hazardous materials to a private company would be a more efficient use of taxpayer money and relieve the large workload currently placed on the Navy’s shipyards.

Dismantling the ship in Virginia, Texas or Alabama and shipping the reactor parts to a disposal facility would not result in significant environmental impacts, he said, noting “low-level radioactive material” is shipped across the country every day in the medical and commercial energy fields.

When the public comment portion of the meeting opened, Barbara Caddell, who works with the League of Women Voters of Mobile, asked who or what organization would oversee the project day to day and ensure the safety of workers, the community and the environment.

Chad Blackburn, who manages radiological controls with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, told her the Navy would cooperate with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on oversight, and Navy representatives onsite would “ensure the contract is adhered to, as well as all the safe practices are implemented” for disposal and environmental protections.

Concerned for Africatown, which he said was “polluted enough” as a side effect of the many industrial projects in the port area, Joe Womack, the president and CEO of Africatown C.H.E.S.S., also expressed concern for the project’s effects on the environment.

“There is nothing more important to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program than safety and environmental stewardship in everything that we do. We have an outstanding track record,” Avery said. “That study area encompasses the industrial footprint of Mobile, but what it does not do is identify a specific facility or specific company where that work would be performed.”

Carol Adams-Davis, from the executive committee of the Sierra Club’s Alabama chapter, said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) “has one of the worst performance records in the nation as to environmental protection” and asked whether the Navy would consider that in executing the project.

While Blackburn did not comment on ADEM, he said the Navy will ensure “that appropriate regulations, including the state’s regulations as well as federal and other regulations are all followed.”

When Lagniappe asked what makes Mobile attractive as a potential site for the project, Avery answered the Port City has a rich history of support for the Navy, along with the necessary industry and interest to get the job done.

“This is interesting in that Mobile, Alabama was not originally included as one of the areas we were studying, and it was, frankly, through this National Environmental Policy Act process that we learned more about Mobile, Alabama, the capabilities of the area and the interest to perform this work,” he said. “We’re excited the process has worked as intended.”

Though there are no more public meetings slated before the Navy publishes its final environmental impact statement next year, comments for the Navy’s consideration may be submitted online, or by mail before the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 3. Information on the nature of the comments and how to submit them is available at carrierdisposaleis.com.

The environmental impact statement will be finalized in 2023. After a 30-day wait period, a record of decision document will reveal which plan the Navy chose to take, but will not name a contractor or region.