Lagnia-POD S2, Ep30
In the week’s version of the Lagnia-POD, one county in Florida (of all states) is complaining about possible tolls on the newly planned Mobile River Bridge.
Prichard Water Board’s latest meeting dissolved into bickering and biting. Reporter Dale Liesch gives us the details on one of the wildest public conferences he’s ever been a part of.
Tommy Hicks hits us with the latest Mobile County sports news, including a local being called up to Major League Baseball and football season gearing up to kickoff.
We wrap up discussing a Mobile County Commission proposal to require residency for its directors and, last but not least, the Mobile city council has approved a historic redistricting plan.
All this and more by smashing that play button…
